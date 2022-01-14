Betty Blue director Jean-Jacques Beineix dies aged 75 - AFP

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday.

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French film director Jean-Jacques Beineix died on Thursday at the age of 75, his family told Agence France Presse on Friday.

Beineix came to prominence with his first film, "Diva", in 1980, and achieved wider international fame in 1986 with the movie "Betty Blue", starring Jean-Hugues Anglade and Beatrice Dalle.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More