Bettor Wins Big Betting Against Favorite NFL Team: Here's The Bet, Team And Why 'Writing Was On The Wall'

The 2023 NFL Playoffs have proved exciting for fans and many fan bases with eight teams left competing for a chance to win Super Bowl LVIII.

One NFL fan put his fandom aside to make a bet against his favorite team and it proved to be the winning play.

What Happened: The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2023 NFL season as one of the hottest teams going 5-0 in their first five games. The team was also an early betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII with preseason odds of +650, trailing only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600).

The Eagles were 8-1 as they entered their bye week in Week 10 of the season and after Week 12 had a 10-1 record, looking like a return to the Super Bowl, where the team lost to the Chiefs last year.

Instead, the Eagles limped into the NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 record, finishing second in the NFL East and getting the number five seed in the NFC. The team lost five of its last six games.

A lifelong Eagles fan told BR Betting that they saw "the writing was on the wall" and did the unthinkable.

The Eagles fan bet on their favorite team to lose the opening round of the NFL Playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And not just lose, but get dominated.

The bettor wagered $250 on an alternate spread of the Buccaneers -13.5, meaning the Eagles had to lose by 14 points or more for the bet to cash.

In a game televised on Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)-owned ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC on Monday night, the Eagles lost with a score of 32-9.

The bet won and the Eagles fan got $2,125 back on the bet made with Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPY) owned FanDuel, netting a profit of $1,875.

Why It's Important: This bet highlighted what might be the complete opposite of many sports fans and sports bettors experience. Most fans end up overbetting or being overconfident in their favorite team, which can result in bet losses.

Instead, this bettor saw "the writing was on the wall" and made the tough bet.

The collapse by the Eagles heading into the postseason could be the reason for the bet.

Another item working against the Eagles was the team being the favorite in the game despite being the fifth seed. The Eagles were 6-8-3 against the spread during the season according to Covers, which ranked worst of the teams that made the playoffs. Their opponent, the Buccaneers, ranked second overall with an 11-6 against the spread record.

The Eagles were also the away team in the match. The Eagles had a 5-4 record in away games during the 2023 season.

Heading into the Wild Card game, the Eagles were also missing leading wide receiver A.J. Brown, who led the team with 106 receptions, 1,456 receiving yards and 158 targets. Brown's seven receiving touchdowns were tied for the lead on the team.

The Eagles are now out of the playoffs early after a promising start to the season, something at least one fan predicted would happen.

