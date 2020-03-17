Betting on Mergers Just Became a Whole Lot Riskier

With the stock market in turmoil and the economic outlook uncertain,

investors fear that buyers will try to walk away from negotiated merger deals or seek to get a lower price because the economic and financial backdrop has worsened considerably.

The takeover arbitrage market experienced one of its worst days since the 1987 market crash on Monday, as shares of companies like Tiffany, Allergan, and Caesars Entertainment came under pressure.

The arbitrage market stabilized somewhat on Tuesday as the broader market indexes rallied after Monday’s brutal selloff.

Spreads widened sharply Monday amid talk that leveraged hedge funds and other professional arbitragers were forced sellers of target company shares.

The recent selloff is an extreme example of the risks in the takeover arbitrage market, where investors often accept small spreads on deals viewed as safe and likely to close. Arbitragers buy shares of the target and sell short those of the buyer to pocket a spread.

In all-cash deals, arbs usually just buy shares of the target company. Until recently, annualized spreads on many takeover deals were less than 5%. They are much wider now.

Tiffany (ticker; TIF) was off $4.40, to $111.24 Tuesday and trades about $24 a share below the $135-per-share all-cash offer from French luxury-goods giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC. France). That spread stood at around $7 late last week and got as tight as 60 cents last month. That deal is expected to close in the middle of this year. Tiffany has been viewed as one of the safest deals in the market given that the buyer is one of the largest and strongest companies in Europe.

Allergan (AGN) rallied on Tuesday, gaining $5.60, to $170.36. But it still trades for about $15 a share below the current value of AbbVie’s (ABBV) cash-and-stock offer. The spread finished Monday at around $20 a share.

That spread was just $5 a share earlier this month. The deal, originally valued at $63 billion, is expected to close in the next month or so. Allergan may be the most popular investment among takeover arbs.

Caesars (CZR) was off $1.09, to $5, on Tuesday after touching a low of $3.23. It reached a deal to be taken over by the smaller Eldorado Resorts (ERI) in a cash-and-stock transaction originally valued at $17 billion. Caesars now trades for roughly half the current value of the deal of about $9.60 a share. The casino industry is being hammered by widespread closures to deal with the spread of Covid-19, a situation compounded by the industry’s financial leverage. The combined Eldorado/Caesars would be the largest U.S.-focused casino company and have substantial debt.

Tallgrass Energy (TGE) shares have been hit hard on concerns about whether Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, which is managed by the Blackstone Group (BX), will go through with a deal to buy the energy pipeline company. Tallgrass was down 43 cents, to $12.33, Tuesday, trading well below Blackstone’s offer of $22.45 a share in cash. The sharp drop in oil and natural gas prices has rattled investors in the pipeline sector.

Blackstone, the big private-equity firm, has said it is committed to the deal, which was announced in December. In a statement last week, Blackstone said: “We are working with Tallgrass to finalize the SEC’s review of the proxy statement as promptly as practicable to meet that timeline, and we intend to continue to comply with our obligations under the merger agreement.” A Blackstone spokesperson said Tuesday the company stands by its statement.

Tech Data (TECD), which is the subject of a $145-a-share offer from Apollo Global Management (APO), trades way below that price. Its shares were up $2.64, at $111.51. The spread on that deal, now more than $33 a share, stood at around $13 late last week and $1 in February.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

