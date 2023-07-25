News & Insights

Betting firm 888 Holdings appoints Widerström as CEO

July 25, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 25 (Reuters) - British bookmaker 888 Holdings 888.L named Per Widerström as its new CEO on Tuesday after shrugging off shareholder FS Gaming's call to appoint its candidates to top roles.

Widerström has more than 17 years of experience in the online gaming industry and is former CEO of Europe-focused Fortuna Entertainment Group, 888 Holdings said in a statement. His appointment as CEO is effective from Oct. 16.

The firm less than two weeks ago terminated talks on management changes proposed by FS Gaming after the industry watchdog launched a review of the company's licence to operate in the UK.

FS Gaming, a group of investors with a 6.6% stake in 888, had proposed candidates to be appointed as 888's chair, CEO and finance chief.

Former 888 Holdings CEO Itai Pazner, 50, stepped down from the role in January after leading the company for around four years.

During Pazner's tenure, the company acquired William Hill's international assets from U.S.-based owner Caesars Entertainment CZR.O in 2021.

The review by the GB Gambling Commission (GBGC) into FS Gaming's stake and the mooted boardroom shake-up could force 888 out of its biggest market.

