Betting on Female CEOs: 5 Stocks to Buy This Women's Day

With International Women’s Day just two days away, it’s time to acknowledge the power of women in the business world. Research shows that companies with more women in senior positions tend to be more profitable, socially responsible and better at delivering high-quality customer experiences. According to McKinsey & Company, firms with 30% or more women on their executive teams are 27% more likely to outperform on profitability.

Companies with diverse leadership teams experience greater innovation, better decision-making and higher employee satisfaction. Even their earnings and dividends tend to be more stable over time. Yet, despite these advantages, women still hold a small fraction of top leadership roles. In 2024, only 52 businesses on the Fortune 500 list were run by women, making up just 10.4% of the total. That said, the women who do lead some of the world’s largest companies are making a major impact.

Investing in these companies means backing leaders who prioritize innovation, sustainability and inclusivity. Female CEOs bring diverse perspectives that can drive strong strategies, solid financial results and long-term growth.

This Women’s Day, we highlight five companies with female CEOs who are driving strong business performance and innovation—Citigroup C, Lumen Technologies LUMN, PG&E PCG, General Motors GM and Expedia Group EXPE.

Citigroup — CEO Jane Fraser

Fraser became Citigroup’s CEO in 2021, making history as the first woman to lead a major U.S. bank. She took charge at a pivotal time when the company was battling complexity. She focused on streamlining operations and boosting competitiveness. Fraser quickly launched a transformation to simplify Citigroup, cutting excess leadership layers and restructuring key divisions, including U.S. personal banking and European operations. Her strategy focused on creating a leaner, more agile institution by eliminating bureaucracy and improving efficiency.

Under her leadership, the bank is becoming more focused and operationally efficient. She also prioritized digital transformation, strengthening Citigroup’s technological capabilities to serve customers better. While challenges remain, Fraser’s efforts have set the stage for long-term growth, ensuring the bank maintains a strong position in the industry.

Citigroup currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.53 per share, implying a 26.5% year-over-year increase. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lumen — CEO Kate Johnson

Johnson took over as CEO of Lumen in late 2022, bringing experience in digital transformation from her role as president of Microsoft U.S. Under her direction, Lumen launched its Custom Networks division in 2022, offering tailored A.I. infrastructure solutions.

Last August, Lumen announced that it had secured $5 billion in AI contracts within 100 days, including a key partnership with Microsoft. It was a milestone under Johnson’s leadership. She later steered the company toward an additional $3.5 billion in PCF deals, mainly dark fiber sales, with most cash payments expected within the first four years. At least $3 billion is projected to be received in 2025. These deals strengthened Lumen’s liquidity and helped pay down debt. In 2024, the company generated $1.1 billion in free operating cash flow, a sharp turnaround from a $940 million deficit in 2023.

Johnson is also fostering a culture of adaptability, embracing uncertainties and learning from mistakes. As she puts it, “This was a company that needed to be transformed fundamentally—and also needed a giant hug. I thought maybe I could lead it in a uniquely feminine way.” Lumen currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

PG&E — CEO Patti Poppe

When Patti Poppe became CEO of PG&E in 2021, she took on a company recovering from two bankruptcies, battling wildfires and struggling to meet California’s energy needs. She took charge, focusing on rebuilding trust, improving safety and modernizing the grid. Under her leadership, PG&E adopted “lean” programs, training 10,000 workers in cost-cutting measures. In 2023, these efforts saved $68 million in undergrounding electrical lines. In 2024, PG&E saved $650 million across 250 projects through technology upgrades, process improvements and contract renegotiations.

Poppe also secured federal funding to support PG&E’s clean energy transition. The company is using AI to detect wildfires early and collaborating with external experts on solutions. PG&E added 14,000 new customers in 2024 and expects more as data centers and EV charging stations grow, helping to lower costs over time.

PCG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.49/share, suggesting a 10% year-over-year increase.

General Motors — CEO Mary Barra

Barra made history in 2014 as the first female CEO of a major global automaker, taking the helm at GM. Under her leadership, General Motors has aggressively pursued electrification, investing billions in electric vehicles and battery technology. In 2024, GM doubled its U.S. EV market share to 12%. Barra has also prioritized profitability, cost-cutting, and efficiency. GM met its $2 billion net fixed cost reduction target and posted a record $14.9 billion profit in 2024—up 21% from 2023—on $187 billion in revenues, a 9% increase.

In China, GM’s restructuring efforts, including rightsizing, new product launches and cost reductions, are beginning to pay off. Barra aims to return its China operations to profitability this year. GM’s strong balance sheet and investor-friendly strategies reinforce its position in the industry.

General Motors currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings is pegged at $11.46 a share, indicating an 8.11% year-over-year increase.

Expedia — CEO Ariane Gorin

Gorin became Expedia’s CEO in 2024 after spending more than a decade in the company, leading digital transformation and expanding its B2B arm into a multibillion-dollar segment. She also played a key role in the 2021 sale of Egencia to American Express Global Business Travel. When she became the CEO, she aimed to revive Vrbo and Hotels.com while expanding Expedia’s strengths in B2B, advertising and cost discipline.

She remains focused on international growth and on strengthening Expedia’s B2C business. For 2025, Gorin set three priorities: delivering more value to travelers, investing in key growth opportunities and improving efficiency to expand margins. Under her leadership, Expedia is doubling down on AI-driven travel solutions and a revamped loyalty program. With strong travel demand, Gorin’s strategy positions Expedia for its next phase of growth.

EXPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings is pegged at $14.91 a share, implying a 23% year-over-year increase.

