Betting Big: 3 Forgotten Stocks Primed for a Breakout

It’s a well-known fact that the “big money” on Wall Street wants to draw retail investors’ focus away from great stock deals. This is simply because if everyday investors are not buying the shares of such companies, the lack of competition enables large entities to quietly accumulate these forgotten stocks to buy at a much lower rate. For example, in December of 2022, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock price was hovering around $170. However, in the ten months since, artificial intelligence has gained traction and the company’s stock price has skyrocketed 140% to over $400. I believe that in early 2023, the “big money” was quietly accumulating its shares while they were cheap.

With all of that in mind, here are three forgotten stocks to buy that are not making big headlines now but look well-positioned to soar higher in the not-so-distant future.

International Business Machines (IBM)

For the last few years, I have touted International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) stock, citing its successful cloud business and its promising CEO, Arvind Krishna. In recent months, I’ve also been very bullish on the company’s AI software offering, WatsonX.

Somewhat validating my views, RBC Capital, a Canadian bank, recently started coverage of IBM stock with an “outperform” rating and a $188 price target. The belief is both in WatsonX as well as many of IBM’s other offerings, especially those of its Red Hat unit.

RBC Capital also contends that the demand for IBM ‘s offerings will climb due to the “increasingly complex” networks due to the work-from-home trend.

IBM stock has a very low forward price-earnings ratio of just 14.7.

Gevo (GEVO)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), for which there will be huge demand in the coming years. Indeed, the company has agreed to supply enough SAF to provide over 375 million gallons per year. This move is expected to eventually deliver $2.3 billion in revenue and $1.5 billion of EBITDA annually.

That production level will likely take the company years. While its first plant shows promising figures (such as generating roughly 55 million gallons per year of SAF) it isn’t expected to be finished until 2026 or 2027.

On the positive side, Gevo has reported that several entities are interested in investing in its future plants. Additionally, earlier this month the firm received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Washington being bullish on the company bodes well for its efforts to receive larger loans from the Department of Energy.

As excitement about renewable energy returns and fears about the impact of interest rates on start-ups recede over the longer term, I expect GEVO stock to surge.

InMode (INMD)

Israel-based InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) markets radio-frequency powered surgical devices used to carry out a variety of cosmetic surgeries in doctors’ offices. The company’s devices enable less onerous surgeries for which there is high demand among patients who don’t want to subject themselves to complicated procedures.

As a result of the latter point, InMode’s top line is growing rapidly, and it is extremely profitable. Last quarter, for example, its top line jumped 20% versus the same period a year earlier and its net income soared 24% year-over-year to $62.2 million. Moreover, its gross margin came in at an extremely high 84%.

For all of 2023, the firm expects to generate up to $243 million of income from its operations.

The forward price-earnings ratio of INMD stock is a tiny 10.8. The company’s strong growth, high profitability and low valuation make it one of the best forgotten stocks to buy.

