Betting Big: 3 Cryptos Primed for a Breakout

The rising investor sentiment in the world of blockchain has led to the emergence of cryptos to buy now. However, their breakout potential is not solely due to a rising tide lifting all boats. The fundamentals of their respective blockchains and continued user adoption also give these breakouts a more concrete basis.

These coins are not the marquee names you see plastered over social media. These cryptos to buy now are obscure by comparison, yet still have strong user ecosystems supporting them. If the crypto market is price efficient as the stock market is claimed to be, then the most opportunity may be found in places where most investors aren’t looking.

So here are the cryptos to buy now for a breakout in September.

Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin (TON-USD) has been experiencing a significant surge recently. It has had an 85% rise throughout the past month. As promised, the surge in the TON coin isn’t purely due to speculation or fear of missing out (FOMO). A spike in active TON addresses on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) network and integration into the messaging app Telegram were speculated as potential catalysts.

Some of TON’s features are that it integrates advanced features like self-healing, Instant Hypercube Routing and a suite of supporting technologies. This includes peer-to-peer networking, TON Storage and TON Proxy for enhanced security. These features are important for more than one reason. When I examine the potential of a network, I look for real-world utility. More utility in theory equates to higher token usage, and organic growth in token price. Scam coins and other dubious networks also generally don’t bother to create these features. This is also giving it a qualitative signal of value.

Analysts at present are divided as to whether TON will continue to rise or experience a pullback. However, on the technicals, its momentum is to the upside. It is continuing to break making higher highs and higher lows, and thus the trend can be assumed to continue.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC-USD) is gearing up for its 2.0 version, with developments around three PIPs and Phase 0. As a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, Polygon has been instrumental in providing faster and cheaper transactions.

Launched in June 2023, Polygon 2.0 introduced four layers for swift value transfer and data exchange. On Sept. 14, three PIPs were unveiled, outlining the initial phase of ZK-powered layer-2 chains and the transition from MATIC to POL tokens as Polygon’s primary token.

Here’s what it means for investors. The introduction of interconnected ZK-powered layer-2 chains and the shift from MATIC to POL tokens indicates a move to improve scalability, speed, and integration with Ethereum.

One technical criticism of alternate chains like MATIC is that they largely exist in a vacuum. If one chain doesn’t support a popular coin like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) for instance (and many don’t), users are left with fewer choices as to which network they can support. Interchain connectivity efforts like this by MATIC help to curb this limitation. It’s the main reason it’s one of those cryptos to buy now.

Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC)

Bitcoin BSC (BTCBSC-USD) has managed to raise more than $3 million in just two weeks since its launch. Its rapid fundraising and the buzz it has created in the crypto community suggest that it might have a unique value proposition or strong backing.

Generally, I’m a bit skeptical of what could be considered knockoffs of Bitcoin by appropriating its name. However, this coin could hold value for investors willing to ride a risky breakout on FOMO. BTCBSC is a Binance Smart Chain token.

Pantera Capital predicts Bitcoin could reach $148,000 by 2024. Bitcoin BSC aims to capitalize on this optimism with its unique staking model and efficient transactions.

BTCBSC operates on an earn-to-stake model, where people may stake their tokens in order to earn a high annual percentage yield in return. Its developments like this make BTCBSC one of those cryptos to buy now.

