Betting against the Bank of Japan: podcast

December 13, 2022 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Pete Sweeney for Reuters ->

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are closely watching for signs that Tokyo might finally start winding down its ultra-low interest rates as inflation rises. In this Exchange episode, Pete Sweeney chats with Sayuri Shirai, former BOJ policy board member, about whether and how Japan might adjust.

(Editing by Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

