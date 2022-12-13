Betting against the Bank of Japan: podcast

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors are closely watching for signs that Tokyo might finally start winding down its ultra-low interest rates as inflation rises. In this Exchange episode, Pete Sweeney chats with Sayuri Shirai, former BOJ policy board member, about whether and how Japan might adjust.

