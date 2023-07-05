News & Insights

Personal Finance

Betting Against Hype-Fueled Companies

July 05, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Betting Against Hype-Fueled Companies

In RealMoney, Jim Collins, the founder and President of Excelsior Capital, discusses his DEATH model portfolio which bets against hype-fueled companies via short-selling and put options. 

The portfolio has a 74% gain over the past year, even managing to hold onto impressive gains despite recent strength in equities. It has a simple construction of 10 equally weighted positions. The guiding principle behind the company is to bet against shaky companies with lofty valuations. 

Some examples include Teladoc Health and SelectQuote which were among the best-performing stocks in 2020. However, this resulted in valuations that reached absurd levels. Collins believes that one factor in these stocks’ gains were inflows into Ark Investments’ family of funds as these were two of its largest holdings. Now, these stocks are falling back to Earth in terms of valuation and stock price, while Collins sees more downside. 

Collins believes that these short-selling opportunities emerge when analysts and fund managers stop applying basic principles of valuation to their holdings. He cites Peloton as an example given its massive valuation that was similar to a software company despite the company being in the business of selling exercise equipment which is historically a competitive, low-margin business. 

Finsum: Even with recent strength in equities, Jim Collins continues to see opportunity on the short-side. His DEATH model portfolio is constructed to bet against 10 of the most hype-fueled companies in the market. 

 

  • clients
  • advisors
  • model portfolios

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.