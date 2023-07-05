Betting Against Hype-Fueled Companies

In RealMoney, Jim Collins, the founder and President of Excelsior Capital, discusses his DEATH model portfolio which bets against hype-fueled companies via short-selling and put options.

The portfolio has a 74% gain over the past year, even managing to hold onto impressive gains despite recent strength in equities. It has a simple construction of 10 equally weighted positions. The guiding principle behind the company is to bet against shaky companies with lofty valuations.

Some examples include Teladoc Health and SelectQuote which were among the best-performing stocks in 2020. However, this resulted in valuations that reached absurd levels. Collins believes that one factor in these stocks’ gains were inflows into Ark Investments’ family of funds as these were two of its largest holdings. Now, these stocks are falling back to Earth in terms of valuation and stock price, while Collins sees more downside.

Collins believes that these short-selling opportunities emerge when analysts and fund managers stop applying basic principles of valuation to their holdings. He cites Peloton as an example given its massive valuation that was similar to a software company despite the company being in the business of selling exercise equipment which is historically a competitive, low-margin business.

Finsum: Even with recent strength in equities, Jim Collins continues to see opportunity on the short-side. His DEATH model portfolio is constructed to bet against 10 of the most hype-fueled companies in the market.

