BETTERWARE DE MEXICOB. DE C.V Earnings Results: $BWMX Reports Quarterly Earnings

BETTERWARE DE MEXICOB. DE C.V ($BWMX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $3.92 per share, missing estimates of $9.12 by $5.20. The company also reported revenue of $3,353,862,749, missing estimates of $3,855,129,780 by $-501,267,031.
BETTERWARE DE MEXICOB. DE C.V Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of BETTERWARE DE MEXICOB. DE C.V stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 61,129 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $683,422
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 49,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,528
- COMMONS CAPITAL, LLC added 38,468 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,072
- MMBG INVESTMENT ADVISORS CO. added 27,670 shares (+0.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,350
- CWA ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC added 25,221 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,762
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 19,388 shares (-67.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,757
- UBS GROUP AG added 19,289 shares (+1425.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,651
