Betterware de Mexico. de (NASDAQ:BWMX) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Betterware de Mexico. de's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Betterware de Mexico. de had debt of Mex$602.7m, up from Mex$448.5m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of Mex$565.4m, its net debt is less, at about Mex$37.3m.

How Strong Is Betterware de Mexico. de's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:BWMX Debt to Equity History June 15th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Betterware de Mexico. de had liabilities of Mex$3.06b due within a year, and liabilities of Mex$593.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of Mex$565.4m as well as receivables valued at Mex$1.04b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by Mex$2.05b.

Since publicly traded Betterware de Mexico. de shares are worth a total of Mex$30.1b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, Betterware de Mexico. de has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Betterware de Mexico. de has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.013 and EBIT of 64.5 times the interest expense. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. Even more impressive was the fact that Betterware de Mexico. de grew its EBIT by 230% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Betterware de Mexico. de's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Betterware de Mexico. de recorded free cash flow worth 52% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Betterware de Mexico. de's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Looking at the bigger picture, we think Betterware de Mexico. de's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 4 warning signs with Betterware de Mexico. de , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.