Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) Price Target Increased by 15.71% to 27.54

The average one-year price target for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NYSE:BWMX) has been revised to $27.54 / share. This is an increase of 15.71% from the prior estimate of $23.80 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.52% from the latest reported closing price of $17.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.18%, an increase of 33.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 4,935K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,076K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,102K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 124K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 71.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 254.85% over the last quarter.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors holds 70K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 61K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 18.75% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 56K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 5.71% over the last quarter.

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