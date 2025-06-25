Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX). BWMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.71. BWMX's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.29 and as low as 4.47, with a median of 6.90, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BWMX is its P/B ratio of 5.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BWMX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.93. Over the past 12 months, BWMX's P/B has been as high as 8.44 and as low as 5.00, with a median of 6.57.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BWMX has a P/S ratio of 0.44. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.65.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BWMX sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.