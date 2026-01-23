Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is one of 261 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMX's full-year earnings has moved 38% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BWMX has returned 36.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.7%.

The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group's current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that BWMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

G-III Apparel Group, however, belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved -12.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and G-III Apparel Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

