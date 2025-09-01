Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMX's full-year earnings has moved 21.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BWMX has moved about 19.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 11.6%. As we can see, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Guess (GES) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.6%.

In Guess' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.3% this year, meaning that BWMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Guess falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and Guess as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.