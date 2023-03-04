Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.58 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.92%, the lowest has been 4.58%, and the highest has been 24.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.67 (n=79).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.81% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.81% from its latest reported closing price of $11.35.

The projected annual revenue for Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV is $13,649MM, an increase of 18.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $28.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.17%, a decrease of 38.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.66% to 4,558K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 5.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,210K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,031K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 10.74% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 494K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 31.01% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 44K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 22.58% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

