Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V (BWMX) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.89 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.32%, the lowest has been 4.58%, and the highest has been 24.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.55 (n=90).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMX is 0.36%, an increase of 1,005.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 4,522K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.86% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is 15.81. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.86% from its latest reported closing price of 11.90.

The projected annual revenue for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V is 13,649MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mmbg Investment Advisors holds 4,210K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 44K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 79.15% over the last quarter.

Cullen holds 40K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 58.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMX by 426,984.30% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 33K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

