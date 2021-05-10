Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Just Beat Revenue By 5.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of Mex$17.45 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of Mex$2.9b came in 5.1% ahead of analyst predictions. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:BWMX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

After the latest results, the two analysts covering Betterware de Mexico. de are now predicting revenues of Mex$10.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 515% to Mex$61.05. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of Mex$10.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of Mex$59.41 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Betterware de Mexico. de's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at Mex$1,089, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Betterware de Mexico. de's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 25% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 180% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 17% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Betterware de Mexico. de is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Betterware de Mexico. de following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Betterware de Mexico. de that you should be aware of.

