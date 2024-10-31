News & Insights

BetterLife Holding Secures Major Acquisition Deal

October 31, 2024

BetterLife Holding Limited (HK:6909) has released an update.

BetterLife Holding Limited has successfully won a bid to acquire creditor’s rights from Mengshang Bank for approximately RMB964.99 million. The company is in the process of finalizing a creditor’s rights transfer agreement, which is expected to significantly impact its financial standing. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the acquisition is still subject to several approvals.

