BetterLife Faces Uncertainty in Exclusive Bidding Process

BetterLife Holding Limited is navigating a complex bidding process for acquiring creditor’s rights from Mengshang Bank, as it was the sole participant in the initial bidding round. If no new bidders emerge within the specified period, BetterLife will proceed to finalize the acquisition. The situation remains uncertain, prompting investors to exercise caution.

