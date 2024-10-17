A Better Tomorrow: Built for Purpose. Takeaways from the 2024 Nasdaq Purpose Forum

Organizations thrive with purpose at their core. That was one of the key lessons from Nasdaq’s recently hosted second annual Purpose Forum. Focusing on the theme "A Better Tomorrow: Built for Purpose," Nasdaq convened thought leaders, change-makers, and innovators to discuss creating positive impact through embracing and adopting purpose-driven strategy, culture, and brand.

This year’s event brought together some of the most innovative minds working to build models for success in both purpose and business. From actionable strategies to cutting-edge technologies, the forum featured lessons for business leaders across every sector.

Here are some of the top takeaways from the day:

Purpose is an ‘And’ Not an ‘Or’ Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman sat down with Allyson Felix, one of the most decorated track and field athletes of all time, co-founder of women’s footwear start-up Saysh and co-founder of newly launched first of its kind management firm fully focused on women’s sports, Always Alpha. For Felix, the purpose to advocate for women’s needs motivated her to push through all the challenges of entrepreneurship. “For me, for us, for our company, it is everything. It is the reason that we started – it was about a purpose, it was about a cause, and we wanted to have an impact,” Felix said. “You are going to have the storms and all the things, but to be able to come back to all the important work that we’re doing – that is what it’s all about and it’s crucial. When you’re doing that difficult work and it is about purpose and putting something out into the world, you often need to have that motivation to come back to, day in and day out.”

“Purpose is an ‘and’ not an ‘or’ in the commercial world,” Friedman agreed.

Before stepping offstage, Felix announced the launch of Always Alpha, “For any woman athlete, who does not feel like they have been given the love, the opportunities, we’re [Always Alpha] here to do things different. To do it in a unique way, that is really tailored for them.”

Nasdaq Chair and CEO, Adena Friedman and Olympic Medalist and Co-Founder of Saysh, Allyson Felix

Brands are Authentically Putting Purpose into Action

Nasdaq Chief Marketing Officer Brian Buckley moderated a discussion between SYPartners Partner Erin Morgan Gore and Interbrand Global CEO Gonzalo Brujó which discussed how brands can walk the talk when it comes to actioning purpose. As the panelists highlighted, purpose is more than an aspiration, it requires both a North Star mission and an actionable strategy for achieving it. That includes building ethics and integrity into the core of every brand while bringing the whole of the organization along in the journey. This can help result in purpose becoming a decision-making tool itself, informing choices big and small throughout the enterprise.

“Purpose is critical for today’s world – it is probably one of the most important assets for companies today,” Brujó emphasized.

Purpose-driven Organizations are Breaking Down Barriers for Tomorrow’s Investor

Webull CEO Anthony Denier and State Street Global Advisors Executive Vice President Anna Paglia joined Nasdaq Foundation President Jailan Griffiths for a conversation with CNBC’s Frank Holland about the ways organizations are expanding financial inclusion and participation with innovative approaches.

From the ETF revolution breaking down barriers to participation to fintech pioneers enabling everyday investors to harness sophisticated tools, the financial world is changing quickly, and the future has never looked more democratic.

Nasdaq Vice President and Global Head of Purpose, Jailan Griffiths, State Street Global Advisors Executive Vice President AnnaPaglia, Webull CEO Anthony Denier, and CNBC’s Frank Holland

AI is Creating New Opportunities to Advance Economic Progress

Dr. Elizabeth Adams, CEO of EMA Advisory Services, and Daniel Rock, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, took to the stage alongside Nasdaq Chief Risk Officer Catherine Addona-Peña. Together, they weighed in on how Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies are changing the workforce and, in the process, are creating new opportunities for more equitable access to the global economy. As the panelists discussed, the scope of benefits for this technology is broad – applying to nearly every sector and potentially spurring productivity, discovery, and efficiency anywhere that analysis or data processing is involved.

The Resources Have Never Been Better for Individuals to Take Charge of their Own Finances