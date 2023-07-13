Better Together: How Catharine Montgomery Is Innovating Social Impact With Data-Driven Solutions

Catharine Montgomery, Founder of Better Together, is driven by her passion for creating a more just and equitable world through strategic communication and social impact initiatives.

With a strong belief that everyone can contribute to positive change, Catharine established Better Together to help organizations actively make a meaningful impact. Despite facing challenges along the way, including leaving a previous job due to racism, Catharine's resilience and determination led to the founding of a socially responsible business. At Better Together, Catharine and her team take an innovative approach to social impact work, utilizing data-driven solutions to tackle the root causes of societal problems. What sets Better Together apart? Their unwavering dedication to collaboration and action, helping clients turn their words into impactful deeds.

We asked Catherine about the founding story of Better Together, the most impactful lessons she’s learned since becoming an entrepreneur, and what’s next for her and her company.

Q: Tell us the story behind your company’s founding. How and why did you start working on Better Together?

A: Better Together is my passion, founded with the goal of making a positive impact in the world. Everyone can play a role, no matter how small, in creating a better world for all people. Through Better Together, I aim to help organizations ensure they are not just providing lip service to social responsibility, but that they are actively taking steps to make a positive impact.

It wasn't until I found myself in a position of privilege, with the ability to take a step back from the job market and focus on my goals, that I was able to fully pursue my passion for social good. However, I understand that not everyone has the same opportunities or resources to dedicate themselves fully to their passions.

My journey starting Better Together was not without its challenges. I left a previous job due to a racist employee, but ultimately, I was able to overcome them and achieve my goal of starting a socially-responsible business that could make a real difference. I am going to continue growing Better Together and make it a scalable solution for others to join me in making a positive impact on the world.

Q: What problem does Better Together solve?

A: We take an innovative approach to our social impact work by using data-driven solutions to address the root causes of the problem. Better Together is constantly looking for new and creative ways to solve pressing social issues.

In one of our current projects, we are tailoring a communication campaign by using data to reach underrepresented women who have breast cancer. This allows us to identify the best methods of communicating resources to them and create targeted solutions.

We believe that by taking a courageous and innovative approach, we can drive meaningful change and make a lasting impact on social issues.

Q: What makes Better Together different from other, similar companies?

A: I founded Better Together because I wanted to create a more just world while using my passion for strategic communications. We offer a range of services, including brand strategy, media relations, content development, and stakeholder engagement. Our agency believes that real change happens when people come together to make a difference. Our focus is on working with clients who share our commitment to social impact and sustainability and are ready to put their words into action.

Q: What’s one thing you wish you had known before starting Better Together?

A: It's crucial to deeply understand your target audience and the market you're serving. This includes conducting market research, analyzing competitors, and identifying the unique value proposition that sets your agency apart. In addition, you must know what will differentiate you from the hundreds of other agencies out there.

Next, focus on building a solid brand identity that aligns with your target audience and communicates the value you offer. This includes developing a logo, tagline, website, and other marketing collateral to help establish your agency's identity and differentiate it from competitors. Again, this is your first impression, so put deep thought behind the development and design of these materials.

Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things. Marketing is an ever-evolving field, and staying ahead of the curve requires a willingness to experiment and innovate. By staying curious, proactive, and passionate about your work, you'll be well on your way to success in the marketing industry.

Q: What were the most difficult and most impactful lessons you’ve learned starting and running a company?

A: To build a solid and productive work culture at a public relations agency like Better Together, it's essential to prioritize leadership development and purpose planning.

This means fostering a culture where employees are motivated to work with a sense of urgency, not out of fear or external pressures, but of a shared desire to create something great.

I’ve learned that leaders should focus on cultivating intrinsic motivation in their team members rather than relying on external motivators, such as deadlines and threats of dismissal. Intrinsic motivation is self-driven and self-perpetuating. Employees committed to their work because it aligns with their values are more engaged and produce higher-quality work.

Building strong relationships is also crucial to creating a positive work environment. For our teams at Better Together, this means building relationships with potential partners and investing in relationships with team members. By building a culture of trust and support, team members are more likely to be engaged, productive, and committed to the agency's success.

Q: Have you struggled with self doubt as an entrepreneur? How do you navigate this?

A: As a Black woman in a leadership role, one of the biggest challenges is overcoming imposter syndrome and constantly feeling I don't belong. This is compounded by the systemic barriers and biases that Black women often face in the workplace.

However, I am committed to overcoming these challenges and growing as a leader, which is why I’d like to be part of Vital Voices. By embracing my identity, building strong relationships with allies and mentors, and continuing to educate myself and grow my skills, I am confident that I will continue to overcome these challenges.

Q: What have you learned about building a team and a support network around yourself?

A: My leadership goals are centered around building my skills and network to make a greater impact in my community. I aim to expand my network of leaders and allies to collaborate with on initiatives and projects that will make a positive difference and grow my confidence and public speaking skills to effectively communicate my vision and ideas to others.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences? Would you do it all over again?

A: My identity has had a profound impact on my leadership style. My experiences as a Black woman, cultural background from being raised in Alabama, values as a Southerner, and beliefs after growing up as a Christian all shape my perspective. Since I come from a diverse background, I bring a unique perspective and an inclusive leadership style.

My identity informs my communication style and how I connect with others. By embracing and leveraging my identity, I have become a more authentic and effective leader, building strong relationships with my team and creating positive change in communities across the world.

Q: What’s next for you and Better Together?

A: We hope to grow our impact by continuing to work with organizations that share our commitment to social impact and sustainability. We plan to expand our services to offer more comprehensive and integrated solutions that can drive even greater change. We also hope to partner with more clients who are willing to take bold steps toward creating a more just and equitable world.



