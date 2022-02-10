Better to normalise monetary policy step-by-step, ECB's Rehn says

HELSINKI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - It is "better to watch than be sorry" when adjusting monetary policy in the current uncertain environment, ECB policymaker and Finnish central bank chief Olli Rehn said on Thursday.

"At an uncertain situation - I also refer to the remaining geopolitical tension and its possible implications on energy prices and growth - it is better to watch than be sorry as the old saying goes, or to progress gradually and step by step in normalising the monetary policy," Rehn said in Helsinki.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.