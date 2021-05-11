Better To Go Public Through Merger With Aurora Acquisition; SoftBank To Invest $1.5 Bln Via PIPE

(RTTNews) - Better HoldCo, Inc., a digital homeownership platform, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC), a special purpose acquisition company. Through the merger, Better will become a publicly-listed company.

The transaction reflects an implied equity value for Better of approximately $6.9 billion and a post-money equity value of approximately $7.7 billion.

Better, which was founded in 2016, is a fully digital homeownership platform that offers mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance products all through one intuitive online platform.

Better's proprietary, data-driven technology platform, called Tinman, underpins its efficient, low-cost model, allowing the company to offer customers lower rates. It has over $24.2 billion funded loan volume and 490% year-over-year growth from 2019.

As part of the deal, SB Management Limited, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., will participate by committing to a $1.5 billion private investment in public equity or PIPE upon closing of the deal.

Aurora's sponsor, Novator Capital will invest $200 million through the PIPE, by taking up a portion of SoftBank's commitment.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Prabhu Narasimhan, Chief Investment Officer of Aurora, will join the combined Company's Board of Directors.

