Better Therapeutics Names Frank Karbe New CEO As Kevin Appelbaum To Leave

(RTTNews) - Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Kevin Appelbaum, will step down with effect from July 5. Effective the same day, Frank Karbe will take over as the new chief executive. Frank is a widely experienced senior executive, serving most recently as CEO of Myovant Sciences (MYOV), where he led the company's efforts to raise around $2 billion in capital, the company said in a statement.

In addition, he oversaw its evolution from a private start-up organization to a publicly listed commercial-stage company with two approved and marketed products.

