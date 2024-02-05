News & Insights

Markets
ON

Better-than-expected Results Sends ON Semiconductor Shares Higher

February 05, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) are rising more than 10 percent Monday morning after reporting fourth-quarter results above analysts' view.

Excluding special items, profit was $540.9 million nor $1.25 per share for the fourth quarter, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.21 per share.

Net profit declined to $562.7 million or $1.28 per share from $604.3 million or $1.35 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $2.018 billion from $2.104 billion, but beat the Street view of $2 billion.

ON Semiconductor shares, currently at $77.18, has traded in the range of $61.47 - $111.35 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.