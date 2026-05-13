Better Surging Crypto Buy With $1,000: Hyperliquid (HYPE) vs. Zcash (ZEC)

Key Points

Hyperliquid and Zcash are getting a lot of attention because their prices are rising.

Hyperliquid's buyback mechanism tends to be great for holders.

Zcash's privacy mechanism is what differentiates it from Bitcoin.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

In a year when most altcoins have gone nowhere, two keep climbing: Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC). Hyperliquid is a fee-generating decentralized exchange (DEX) for crypto-financial derivatives, whereas Zcash is a scarce, privacy-focused cryptocurrency modeled closely after Bitcoin.

Each represents a very different bet on where crypto is headed, so let's compare what they offer.

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Hyperliquid's productive token thesis

Hyperliquid is a blockchain built for trading perpetual futures, a type of financial derivative contract with no expiration date that lets investors gain leveraged exposure to assets such as cryptocurrencies, commodities, and tokenized stocks. As of late April, it's the home to about 72% of on-chain perpetual futures activity, making it the dominant player in its niche.

What makes Hyperliquid distinctive is its powerful buyback-and-burn mechanism, wherein 99% of trading fees incurred by traders on the platform flow into a fund that purchases the network's native token, Hype, and permanently destroys it.

From January to October 2026 alone, $645 million went into buybacks, and more than 45 million Hype tokens have been destroyed, reducing the maximum supply by roughly 4.5%. About 238 million Hype tokens are currently in circulation, with the bulk of the original 1 billion token supply still locked under vesting schedules. That mechanism thus forges a direct link between the platform's usage and the scarcity of its token, which is why some investors view Hype more like equity in a high-margin business than a speculative coin.

Nonetheless, the risks are growing, and if Hyperliquid's platform stops being the one that crypto traders consider the coolest and most efficient, its pace of token buybacks will slow, and its forward momentum might peter out quickly. The flywheel is powerful when activity is high, but for now, the token's fate rests on winning market share in perpetual futures.

So, for an investment of $1,000, Hyperliquid is quite risky, even if it's one of the most promising new cryptocurrencies to emerge during the past couple of years, and even if its holders enjoy a clear link between utilization of the chain and their returns.

Zcash and the privacy premium

Zcash uses a type of cryptographic proof called zk-SNARKs (zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive arguments of knowledge) to enable fully encrypted and private transactions on a public blockchain. Its monetary policy is very similar to Bitcoin's -- new coins are produced by mining, and it has a hard cap of 21 million coins with supply-constricting halving events occurring every four years. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to hear that many of its holders are framing Zcash as private Bitcoin, which is roughly correct but undersells it a bit.

As of now, more than 30% of the circulating supply resides in the private pool, up from 11% a year ago. Coins in the private pool tend to stay there as removing them would reveal the holder's identity, so the pool effectively functions as a supply sink that tightens the float available for public trading when demand rises. The upshot is that using and holding Zcash for its intended purpose, financial privacy, meaningfully contributes to its scarcity beyond the impact of simply holding the coin without using its privacy functions.

On the competitive front, Zcash's main rival is Bitcoin itself, which exposes every wallet's balance and transactions. That's a far narrower field than Hyperliquid faces, and Zcash has a big, tangible, and very difficult-to-replicate feature advantage over its competitor, whereas Hyperliquid's feature advantages are already losing relevance as new entrants copy them.

But Zcash has other issues that Hyperliquid doesn't. Privacy coins have been very unpopular among financial regulators around the world, and they've been delisted from crypto exchanges on numerous occasions as a result -- and Zcash will probably always have that risk hanging over its head if its privacy features are actually effective.

Which coin earns the $1,000 investment?

Both of these coins are worth owning, but they deserve small allocations at most, even for investors who already have a well-balanced crypto portfolio.

In my view, Zcash is the more compelling buy. Its competitive landscape is narrower and more likely to stay mostly the same, and per the success of Bitcoin, its scarcity mechanics are very likely to work in favor of holders over time. Hyperliquid's buyback model is clever and quite effective for now, but sustaining its dominance in perpetual futures requires winning a relentless war of attrition against competitors. In the long run, it might lose enough to lower activity on its platform and reduce holders' upside.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Zcash. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.