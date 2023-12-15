Better Stock: Nike or On Holding?

Nike (NYSE: NKE) is one of the best-known athletic companies in the world and has been a huge winner for investors. But On Holding (NYSE: ONON) is growing faster and has better margins.

In this video, Travis Hoium compares the two companies and shows why On Holding may be the best buy in athletics right now.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in On Holding. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nike. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.