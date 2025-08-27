Better Meme Coin to Buy: Dogecoin vs. Shiba Inu

Key Points Dogecoin has experienced a volatile journey during the last year, tied in large part to the influence of Elon Musk.

Shiba Inu has incorporated a number of applications into its ecosystem, but structural headwinds have kept its price depressed.

Despite their popularity, both Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are highly speculative and risky investments.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Investing in cryptocurrency isn't for the faint of heart. Unlike buying stock, which gives you ownership in a real business, crypto is a speculative bet on digital assets and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). In a world where traditional fiat currency faces growing skepticism, crypto offers the allure of innovation -- but with volatility at its core.

During the last decade, the idea of cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class has gained traction, yet mainstream adoption remains a work in progress. Today, the most widely recognized coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and XRP. Still, not every investor is content with the blue chip equivalents of crypto. Just as in the stock market, some seek out higher-risk opportunities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In crypto, those opportunities take the form of meme coins -- tokens that thrive on internet culture, viral hype, and social media buzz. Two of the most famous contenders among meme coins are Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Although both are highly speculative, one is emerging as the more resilient and potentially more rewarding opportunity.

Let's break down the key differences between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to help investors decide which meme coin might be worth a roll of the dice.

Taking a look at Dogecoin

Dogecoin investors have been on quite the rollercoaster ride during the past year. At its current price of about $0.21, Dogecoin is essentially right in between its 52-week high and low. The most dramatic swing occurred last November.

During then-candidate Donald Trump's U.S. election campaign, he frequently voiced concerns about the growing national debt. That narrative caught the attention of none other than Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk -- a Dogecoin fan who has previously branded himself as "The Dogefather."

Shortly after Trump's election victory, the president-elect assembled a task force aimed at identifying areas of potential wasteful government spending. Musk oversaw this initiative, which was dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The acronym alone was enough to fuel rampant speculation across online crypto forums that Dogecoin would play a role in government strategy. The hype ignited a sharp rally, during which Dogecoin's price rose by nearly fivefold.

However, the euphoria came to a halt after Musk himself said that the U.S. government had "no plans" to use Dogecoin as part of its broader crypto exploration strategy or in any other capacity.

As the chart shows, Dogecoin's price has been stuck in a tight range for nearly a year, unable to reignite the speculative frenzy that fueled its brief yet explosive rally.

Taking a look at Shiba Inu

On the surface, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin look almost identical. Both fall under the category of meme coins, and both are branded with a playful dog mascot, which played a role in their viral popularity. But beneath the surface, Shiba Inu has done a lot to carve out its own unique identity.

Developers have worked to incorporate real-world utility into Shiba Inu's ecosystem. Its decentralized exchange (DEX), ShibaSwap, lets investors stake their tokens for rewards, trade assets, and engage with other users -- particularly in the metaverse.

Yet even with these advancements, Shiba Inu can't solve its biggest drawback: supply. With nearly 600 trillion tokens in circulation, Shiba Inu trades for just fractions of a penny.

For the token to reach even just $1, it would require enormous amounts of coin burning that takes permanently reduce the supply -- a scenario that is highly unlikely given the limited size of Shiba Inu's investor base and overall appeal.

The verdict

Between the two, Shiba Inu looks like the stronger contender. Dogecoin may enjoy recognition as a payment method in certain circles, but its utility is limited in comparison to Shiba Inu's diversified ecosystem.

That said, investing in Shiba Inu comes with notable challenges. The enormous supply makes meaningful price appreciation almost to impossible, and its reputation as an altcoin to Dogecoin further limits its appeal. My intuition is that many investors remain unaware of Shiba Inu's applications -- meaning it is likely to remain as a niche opportunity as opposed to a mainstream asset.

Although Shiba Inu may be the better bet relative to Dogecoin, I wouldn't entertain the idea of investing in it. Shiba Inu still remains a largely speculative opportunity, and it may never reach its full price potential, given its structural headwinds.

At the end of the day, both tokens are best viewed as gambles and not serious choices for prudent long-term investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,895!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tesla, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.