Better Marijuana Stock to Buy: Cresco Labs or Trulieve?

Two of the more popular marijuana stocks on the market these days are retail-focused companies Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF).

Longtime Fool contributor Eric Volkman believes one is a better investment than the other, and in this Motley Fool Live video segment recorded on March 12, he explains why to healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 15 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Corrine Cardina: we got a good Slido question that's kind of about a "this or that stock." So, RES asked, ''Would love to hear your thoughts on Trulieve versus Cresco Labs, which is the better multi-state operator (MSO)? Buy both or is one favored over the other? Do their footholds, in their respective states, equate to moats?"

That's a great question. What do you think, Eric?

Eric Volkman: I'll take the last question first. No, I don't think their footholds equate to moats. Trulieve does have a commanding lead in its market, its share is something like 45%. It is really big and there they have an admirably big network. Does that equate to a moat? No. Moat is a strong word, and there's competitors. A state like Florida, as largely as it is and as populous as it is, is going to have to be fairly liberal with its licensing. So, no.

But I still think they will maintain a commanding lead. If not 45%, it's still going to be very muscular.

Cresco Labs doesn't have quite that advantage in Illinois, because Illinois kind of rolled out in a very splashy way with a lot of licensing. If I had to choose between the two, I would choose Cresco because they have a bigger national footprint, and in some very good and very promising markets. While Trulieve is very strong in Florida, it's still very much at best a regional play.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cresco Labs Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.