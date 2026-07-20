Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

Key Points

Alphabet is strong in consumer-facing AI, thanks to Gemini integration across the Google ecosystem.

Microsoft's OpenAI relationship has been very profitable, though Copilot has struggled.

Investors must ultimately weigh Microsoft's cheaper valuation and enterprise moat versus Alphabet's ecosystem and crisp execution to date.

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Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are two of the world's most prominent tech companies. Each has certainly earned their place among the Magnificent Seven. Both companies boast a portfolio of sticky products and services that generate massive cash flows.

These companies are also leaders in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), which might be the two largest growth opportunities in tech for the foreseeable future. But which is better if you had to choose between the two?

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Alphabet dominates the consumer-facing landscape, while Microsoft enjoys deep-rooted relationships with enterprises worldwide. In the end, it boils down to execution. Here's why that gives Alphabet a slight edge right now.

Alphabet's AI momentum is palpable

Both companies are AI hyperscalers, pouring eye-watering amounts of capital into building data centers and other infrastructure to support widespread AI adoption. The pressure will only increase for these companies to monetize the infrastructure to justify spending the money. Alphabet is beginning to see the trickle-down impact of its AI investments. It has developed and integrated Gemini AI throughout Google Search, Android, and various software apps.

Growth is accelerating across Alphabet, with revenue up 22% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 12% a year ago. AI features, such as its AI overviews, are driving engagement in Google Search. Google's ad revenue increased 19% in the first quarter of 2026, versus 10% the prior year. Growth accelerated even more in Google Cloud, with revenue soaring 63% versus 28% a year ago, and operating profit more than tripling to $6.6 billion.

Microsoft has struggled to forge an AI identity of its own

Microsoft took an entirely different approach to AI, initially investing in and partnering with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. In one sense, it worked. Microsoft's approximately 27% stake in OpenAI is worth around $230 billion, and ChatGPT's immense usage has helped Microsoft grow its Azure cloud business. Commercial remaining performance obligations doubled to a whopping $627 billion. There's no doubt that it's been profitable.

But the company's relationship with OpenAI has cooled over the past year. It has also left Microsoft without a notable AI identity of its own. It has integrated Copilot AI into its software products but has struggled to win users away from ChatGPT and Claude, despite Microsoft's deeply entrenched enterprise relationships. Copilot's sluggish adoption hasn't financially damaged Microsoft. Still, it seems like a missed opportunity at the very least.

Two tech stalwarts, but only one winner today

Microsoft could absolutely gain in the AI race. Enterprises could begin to use Copilot more, especially after Microsoft's pivot toward using multiple models in Copilot. However, Alphabet is already executing at a high level, and Gemini has carved out a major slice of the consumer AI market, where it primarily competes. Alphabet will surely continue to go after enterprise market share as well, but that's gravy when you're already so strong in other areas.

Plus, Azure is already so large that Microsoft may eventually struggle to grow cloud revenue. On the other hand, Google Cloud is much smaller, and it can still move the needle for Alphabet as it continues to blossom. Wall Street analysts estimate that both companies will grow earnings by about 16% to 17% annually over the next three to five years. Microsoft is notably less expensive at 20 times forward earnings estimates, versus Alphabet at 24 times.

Alphabet and Microsoft are both remarkable companies and among the best in their respective fields. Choosing between them is like picking your favorite child. That said, being a long-term investor is about thinking years ahead and gauging which company is more likely to maintain its competitive edge. Even though Microsoft trades at a more attractive valuation right now, Alphabet's momentum with Gemini gives it the edge. But ultimately, it's hard to go wrong owning both.

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Justin Pope has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.