Better Long-Term Buy: Berkshire Hathaway or Lemonade?

Key Points

Berkshire's revenue variability, coupled with its $373 billion cash pile, means that investors don’t need to worry about its durability.

Lemonade's growth continues to impress, with revenue and in-force premium surging 53% and 31%, respectively, in Q4 2025.

It all comes down to individual risk tolerances, with Berkshire Hathaway being the safer choice and Lemonade having greater upside.

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Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) is involved in seemingly every industry of the economy, but insurance is its bread and butter. Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is an up-and-coming insurance enterprise leaning on its technological capabilities to provide consumers with a better value proposition.

When it comes to these financial stocks, investors have a lot to think about before making an informed decision. Each provides an interesting opportunity. Is Berkshire Hathaway or Lemonade the better long-term buy?

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Berkshire's durability gives its shareholders peace of mind

Investors are familiar with Berkshire Hathaway's GEICO subsidiary, which accounted for 28% of its pre-tax earnings in 2025. The insurance operations also include a sizable reinsurance business.

But this conglomerate maintains a presence in numerous industries. It owns the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad system and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. There's also manufacturing, retail, food distribution, and gas stations. Berkshire Hathaway is a unique company because it's basically a microcosm of the entire economy. The beauty of this variability is that the business is somewhat resistant to recessions.

By buying this stock, investors will also gain exposure to the huge public equities portfolio valued at $320 billion (as of April 15). Top holdings include Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola.

However, investors shouldn't expect outsized growth, especially at the current scale. Sell-side analysts believe Berkshire Hathaway's revenue and earnings per share (EPS) will increase at compound annual rates of 6.2% and 6.4%, respectively, over the next three years.

The company's robust balance sheet minimizes downside risk. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Berkshire Hathaway had a colossal cash stockpile of $373 billion. This will help it navigate whatever economic disturbances come up.

While he's no longer the CEO, Warren Buffett is still the Chairman. He surely still influences capital allocation decisions at the conglomerate, which can provide added downside protection. It's hard to complain when you can be invested alongside a legend that has his net worth tied up in the company.

In the past 10 years, Berkshire Hathaway has traded at an average price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.4. Right now, Mr. Market is selling the stock at that same valuation.

Lemonade's growth potential is what investors care about most

Lemonade's monster growth shows that the insurance industry isn't always slow moving and outdated. There is clearly room for technological advancements to impact the market. This business is finding tremendous success at winning over consumers, as people really love its products.

Artificial intelligence (AI) permeates through the organization, making this an innovative enterprise. Lemonade doesn't rely on the traditional model of a sales force and physical branches. Instead, it leverages AI to provide coverage, approve claims, and handle customer service. At the end of the day, this improves the value proposition and user experience, which drives growth.

Lemonade ended 2025 with just under 3 million customers, a figure that rose 23% year over year and 47% since 2023. Its revenue and in-force premium surged 53% and 31%, respectively, in the fourth quarter last year compared to Q4 2024.

While the growth is impressive, Lemonade has not yet reached profitability. It reported a net loss of $165.5 million last year, which marked an improvement from 2024. Investors hope that as greater scale is achieved, the bottom line can get to the black. But the business is spending aggressively on sales and marketing expense, which jumped 35% last year.

What started out as just a provider of renters insurance has now evolved into other lines, including homeowners, cars, pets, and life. All areas are finding strong adoption, particularly for people below age 35. This can support long-term growth.

Although Lemonade shares trade at a substantial 64% discount to their all-time high (as of April 15), they have risen fivefold in three years. The stock can be bought at a price-to-sales ratio of 7.9, which isn't cheap.

These stocks are on opposite ends of the risk spectrum

Not all investment opportunities are created equally. This side-by-side comparison hammers home the point.

Berkshire Hathaway is perhaps one of the safest stocks to own. Its history of financial discipline, coupled with the more established and non-cyclical markets that it operates in, means that investors won't likely be hit with surprises. And this can make it a very stable holding in your portfolio.

However, this setup means that the return potential is not that high. In the future, Berkshire Hathaway shares might match the performance of the broader S&P 500 index. The better long-term buy depends strictly on your individual risk tolerance. Risk-averse investors will choose Berkshire Hathaway.

Those willing to accept greater uncertainty but are seeking higher returns will lean toward Lemonade. As a much smaller business, particularly one that operates in the massive insurance market, it naturally possesses more upside. Just be sure to size the position accordingly, so that it fits well into a diversified portfolio.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Lemonade and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.