Better iShares International ETF: IEFA vs. IEMG

Key Points

IEFA charges a slightly lower expense ratio and offers a higher dividend yield than IEMG.

IEMG has delivered a stronger one-year return but with a steeper five-year drawdown.

IEFA tilts toward developed markets, with more exposure to financials and industrials, while IEMG leans into emerging market tech and materials.

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The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) both provide broad international equity exposure, but differ on cost, yield, and their focus on emerging versus developed markets.

IEMG and IEFA are popular choices for investors seeking global diversification outside the United States, but their approaches diverge. IEMG targets emerging markets, while IEFA covers developed markets outside the United States and Canada. This comparison highlights how each ETF stacks up on fees, returns, risk, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IEMG IEFA Issuer iShares iShares Expense ratio 0.09% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of Apr. 16, 2026) 53.2% 33.9% Dividend yield 2.7% 3.5% Beta 0.93 0.95 AUM $134.1 billion $169.6 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing twelve months.

IEFA looks a bit more affordable on fees, with a 0.07% expense ratio compared to IEMG’s 0.09%. IEFA also offers a higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IEMG IEFA Max drawdown (five years) (35.94%) (30.41%) Growth of $1,000 over five years $1,352 $1,500

What's inside

IEFA holds 2,626 developed-market stocks, excluding the United States and Canada, and has been operating for over thirteen years. Its portfolio skews toward financial services (23%), industrials (20%), and healthcare (10%), with leading positions in ASML, HSBC, and AstraZeneca. The fund’s broad sector coverage and higher yield could suit those seeking steady developed-market exposure.

By contrast, IEMG covers 2,725 stocks across emerging markets, with the largest weights in basic materials, technology, and financial services. Top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix, resulting in a stronger tech and materials tilt. IEMG’s emerging market focus brings different economic cycles and growth dynamics compared to IEFA’s developed-market approach.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

An exchange-traded fund is a good way to gain exposure to international stocks, allowing you to invest in a number of companies efficiently. When it comes to an internationally-focused ETF, choosing between the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) comes down to your investment goals.

IEFA targets stocks in developed countries outside North America. As a result, it offers greater stability and reduced risk, as demonstrated by its lower max drawdown. It also boasts a superior dividend yield and lower expense ratio. The tradeoff is that IEFA doesn’t deliver the same kind of growth as IEMG, as exemplified by the lower one-year return.

Because IEMG focuses on emerging markets, its stocks have greater potential for growth, as its superior one-year return illustrates. However, the nature of emerging markets means the fund can experience larger volatility.

Given each’s characteristics, IEFA is better-suited for conservative, income-focused investors, while IEMG is for growth-oriented investors who have a higher risk tolerance. In fact, both ETFs are worth investing in to provide you with complete international exposure; IEFA can act as your core, income-oriented fund, and IEMG complementing with its growth stocks.

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HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Robert Izquierdo has positions in ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, AstraZeneca Plc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.