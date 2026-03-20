Better Investment to Buy Now With $2,500 and Hold for 10 Years: XRP vs. Gold or Silver

Key Points

Investors look to precious metals like gold and silver to hedge against inflation, but they aren't equally good choices.

Another approach to accomplish that same objective is to buy a risk asset like XRP, which might rise faster than inflation.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

Over the long term, do you need to shore up your portfolio's defenses against risk or expose it to a bit more risk in the name of getting some more upside?

With that framing, if you're looking to invest for a decade and you have $2,500 in hand, the choice between XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD) exchange-traded fund (ETF), and iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) isn't really about picking a winner so much as it's about deciding how much uncertainty you can live with and allocating accordingly.

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The answer here varies by investor. Still, one of these three is the weakest option, and the other two could plausibly coexist in the same portfolio, depending on your risk tolerance. Let's sort through these options and determine which investment might be right for you.

XRP is building something; gold doesn't need to

XRP is the most dynamic of these three assets because it's a living blockchain in active development, with the company behind it, Ripple, spending billions of dollars to embed it into institutional finance.

Last year, Ripple's acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road gave the network direct access to clearing and settlement infrastructure handling trillions in value annually. Ripple also bought a slew of other crypto businesses in 2025, giving it the ability to offer its clients in financial institutions crypto custody, treasury services, and a stablecoin payments company, among others.

Between all those acquisitions and the upgrades Ripple has planned for the XRP Ledger (XRPL), the dream of XRP becoming a financial tool that's valuable because it's needed to pay for various on-chain services looks a bit closer. The price, however, hasn't followed. XRP is still down roughly 60% from its all-time high of $3.65 set in mid-2025.

For investors, that kind of volatility and disconnect between real progress and price action is more or less a given for an asset whose ceiling during the next 10 years could be multiples higher, but whose floor could also be much lower than it is now.

On the other hand, gold has no business plan and doesn't need one. It can't do anything; it's an element from the periodic table, not a business.

Gold is priced at roughly $4,600 per ounce, levels that would have been unthinkable until recently, and it's all thanks to a toxic mixture of global strife and macroeconomic instability, including the return of inflation. Most central banks expect demand for global gold reserves to keep rising from here, and their purchasing activity has been fairly strong during the past couple of years.

Gold doesn't need catalysts to remain valuable because it has thousands of years of usage, and it's provably scarce and valuable. It just needs the world to remain in some state of upheaval, which it always is.

In other words, gold is known for protecting wealth during turbulent times, and we're going to continue being in those times for the foreseeable future, especially for the next 10 years. In contrast, buying XRP is attempting to build wealth aggressively, with the real possibility that things don't pan out.

Silver is the odd one out

Where XRP offers the chance of growth, and gold offers the chance of preserving wealth, silver doesn't offer enough of either to be worth a purchase.

Silver surged as much as 133% (it has since given up some of those gains) during the past 12 months due to supply deficits and fluctuations in industrial demand. But since 1921, silver has underperformed the stock market by roughly 96%.

At the same time, it's more volatile than gold because industrial consumption partly drives its price, making it sensitive to economic slowdowns in ways that gold simply isn't. So it doesn't offer XRP's growth ceiling, and it doesn't match gold's millennia-long track record as a reliable hedge against the erosion of purchasing power. It's riskier than gold and less rewarding than XRP on the upside.

Therefore, with $2,500, start with buying gold if you don't already have any, and then add a small allocation to XRP, provided that your portfolio is already diversified with safer crypto investments, and then only if you can endure a lot of volatility during the next 10 years.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.