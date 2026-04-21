Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Soars 15.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) shares rallied 15.2% in the last trading session to close at $47.48. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 51% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Company rose significantly after fresh data pointed to a rebound in mortgage demand. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that total mortgage applications increased by 1.8% for the week ending April 10, marking the first uptick in five weeks. This improvement boosted sentiment toward mortgage-focused firms like BETR, as higher application volumes typically translate into stronger loan origination and refinancing activity. Adding to the positive outlook, the company’s recent partnership with Coinbase has further strengthened investor confidence. The collaboration aims to offer token-backed mortgages, allowing borrowers to use digital assets such as Bitcoin or USDC as collateral for down payments.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.56 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +48.7%. Revenues are expected to be $46.51 million, up 42.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Better Home & Finance Holding Company, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BETR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Better Home & Finance Holding Company is part of the Zacks Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. PennyMac Financial (PFSI), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $94.3. PFSI has returned 12% in the past month.

For PennyMac, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -3.2% over the past month to $2.05. This represents a change of +44.4% from what the company reported a year ago. PennyMac currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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