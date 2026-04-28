Better Home & Finance Holding (BETR) Price Target Increased by 13.93% to 41.72

The average one-year price target for Better Home & Finance Holding (NasdaqGM:BETR) has been revised to $41.72 / share. This is an increase of 13.93% from the prior estimate of $36.62 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.13 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from the latest reported closing price of $40.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Better Home & Finance Holding. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 25.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BETR is 0.04%, an increase of 126.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.34% to 4,593K shares. The put/call ratio of BETR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 878K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Softbank Group holds 629K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 579K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%.

Citadel Advisors holds 245K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BETR by 39.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 151K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BETR by 67.51% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.