Better Global ETF Buy: Can Investors Earn More with IEFA or SPGM?

Key Points

IEFA boasts a higher dividend yield and more assets under management than SPGM.

SPGM delivers stronger five-year growth, but IEFA has outpaced it over the past year.

IEFA tilts toward financials and industrials, while SPGM has a heavier technology weighting.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Eafe ETF ›

Both the State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) aim to provide diversified international equity exposure, but their approaches differ. SPGM tracks the entireglobal market including the U.S. and emerging markets, while IEFA zeroes in on developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada.

This comparison highlights how cost, performance, risk, and sector makeup set them apart for investors seeking global diversification.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPGM IEFA Issuer SPDR iShares Expense ratio 0.09% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 5, 2026) 20.00% 27.59% Dividend yield 1.83% 3.38% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.02 1.01 AUM $1.5 billion $172 billion

IEFA edges out SPGM on affordability, with a slightly lower expense ratio. It also stands out for its higher dividend yield, offering a more substantial payout for income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPGM IEFA Max drawdown (5 y) -25.92% -30.37% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,539 $1,332

What's inside

IEFA tracks developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada, providing exposure to 2,588 holdings across regions like Europe and Asia. The fund leans toward financial services (23%) and industrials (20%), with its largest positions in ASML, Roche Holding AG, and HSBC Holdings. With over 13 years of history and $172 billion in assets under management, IEFA offers broad, liquid access to international developed equities.

SPGM, meanwhile, includes global equities from both developed and emerging markets. It features a notable technology tilt, making up 25% of assets. Its top holdings — Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — reflect this focus. SPGM covers a wider market with more than 8,000 holdings, but its asset base is much smaller than IEFA’s, and it places greater weight on U.S. tech giants.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Global ETFs can help diversify your portfolio outside of U.S. equities, and both SPGM and IEFA offer distinct benefits for those seeking international exposure.

Emerging markets can be more volatile, but they often boast greater growth potential. Developed markets, on the other hand, can offer more stability.

SPGM provides exposure to both emerging and developed markets within the U.S. and internationally, essentially capturing the entireglobal market That massive diversification can help balance risk and reward. This fund has experienced a milder max drawdown over the last five years, suggesting less severe volatility.

IEFA is much narrower than SPGM, as it covers only developed markets outside of the U.S. and Canada. It’s earned higher 12-month total returns, despite experiencing more significant price swings with a steeper max drawdown. IEFA also offers a substantially higher dividend yield, which could make it a smart option for those looking to build passive dividend income.

Investors seeking a very broad fund covering developed and emerging markets may prefer SPGM’s diversified approach, while those seeking only international developed market exposure might be better off with IEFA.

Should you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Eafe ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Eafe ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares Trust - iShares Core Msci Eafe ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings and Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.