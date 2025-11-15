Better ETF for Large and Mega-Cap U.S. Stocks: VOO or MGK?

Key Points

VOO charges a lower expense ratio and delivers a higher dividend yield than MGK.

MGK has outperformed VOO in the past year but carries higher volatility and a deeper historical drawdown.

VOO holds over 500 stocks with broader sector exposure, while MGK is concentrated in technology and growth leaders.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT:VOO) stands out for its lower fees and broader diversification, while Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) offers a more concentrated bet on mega-cap growth leaders with higher recent returns but greater risk.

Both the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF offer low-cost access to large-cap U.S. equities, but they differ significantly in terms of sector concentration, risk, and yield.

MGK focuses on mega-cap growth stocks, while VOO tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, offering investors a choice between targeted growth and wide market exposure.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MGK VOO Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.07% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Nov. 14, 2025) 20.7% 13.3% Dividend yield 0.4% 1.1% Beta 1.13 1.00 AUM $31.3 billion $1.4 trillion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VOO looks more affordable on fees, with an expense ratio less than half that of MGK, and also offers a higher dividend yield, which may appeal to those seeking more income from their ETF holdings.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MGK VOO Max drawdown (5 y) -36.01% -24.52% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,105 $1,855

Over the past five years, MGK delivered a higher total return, turning $1,000 into $2,105, but with greater volatility and a steeper maximum drawdown than VOO, which grew $1,000 to $1,855 with less downside risk.

What's inside

VOO delivers broad exposure to the S&P 500, holding 505 stocks and covering a wide swath of the U.S. market.

Its sector allocation is spread across technology (36%), financial services (13%), and consumer cyclical (11%), with top positions in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

With over 15 years of track record and no notable quirks or structural complications, VOO aims for index-like performance and diversification.

MGK, in contrast, targets the most prominent growth companies in the U.S., with a sharper tilt toward technology (57%), communication services (15%), and consumer cyclical (13%).

Its top holdings mirror those of VOO -- Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple -- but with heavier weights, resulting in a more concentrated portfolio of 69 stocks.

This focus amplifies both upside potential and risk, especially during market swings.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Foolish take

The Magnificent Seven already account for 33% of VOO's portfolio -- an unprecedented level for the S&P 500 tracker.

However, MGK takes this Magnificent Seven allocation to the next level, with these stocks accounting for 59% of the ETF's portfolio.

Deciding which ETF is best for any given investor likely comes down to a personal decision, or at least their existing portfolio holdings.

For example, suppose an investor already holds a substantial portion of their holdings in an S&P 500 fund, such as VOO. In that case, I personally don't believe there is a need to add MGK on top of that, as it simply triples down on their exposure to the Magnificent Seven.

Personally, I own mostly individual stocks and only hold two of the mega-cap tech stocks -- Nvidia and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) -- which makes the MGK ETF more interesting to me.

While MGK has easily outperformed VOO since its inception and tends to let its winners run (which is great to see from a Foolish perspective), this mega-cap focus makes it a riskier bet and will continue to leave it prone to bigger drawdowns.

That said, both ETFs are suitable for investors seeking to participate in the U.S. economy and own the largest and most successful companies of our time. However, VOO might be a smoother ride, especially with an average P/E ratio of 28, compared to MGK's P/E of 40.

Glossary

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Dividend yield: The annual dividends paid by a fund, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Beta: A measure of a fund's volatility compared to the overall market; a higher beta means greater price swings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund’s peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Sector allocation: The distribution of a fund’s investments across different industry sectors.

Index-like performance: When a fund’s returns closely match those of a specific market index it aims to track.

Concentrated portfolio: A fund that invests in a smaller number of holdings, increasing both potential risk and reward.

Growth stocks: Shares of companies expected to grow earnings faster than the market average, often reinvesting profits instead of paying dividends.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,035%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.