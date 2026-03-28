Better Energy Stock: Brookfield Renewable vs. Enterprise Products Partners

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable is poised to benefit from multiple long-term tailwinds.

Enterprise Products Partners offers stability and a juicy distribution.

The better pick depends on your investing style.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners ›

Energy is sort of like ice cream. Both come in lots of flavors. When anyone talks about the energy sector, they're referring to a broad spectrum of companies.

With oil and gas prices soaring amid the conflict with Iran, most energy stocks are trouncing the broader market so far in 2026. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) and Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE: EPD) are two examples from very different parts of the energy sector. Which of these two is the better energy stock to buy now?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The case for Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable ranks among the leading renewable energy companies. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, Brookfield Renewable and its parent, Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), own a 51% stake in Westinghouse, one of the world's largest nuclear services companies.

This renewable energy stock is poised to benefit from multiple long-term tailwinds, including the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, decarbonization, and energy grid modernization. Brookfield Renewable expects to deliver total returns of 12% to 15%, with double-digit funds from operations (FFO) growth.

The company's distributions help boost its total returns. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which is a limited partnership, offers a distribution yield of 5%. Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), a corporate structure created several years ago to appeal to investors who didn't want the hassles of investing in an LP, offers a distribution yield of 4%. Both entities share the same underlying business. Both expect to grow their annual distributions by 5% to 9% on average.

Brookfield Renewables' biggest risk is probably its high sensitivity to interest rates. The company borrows to fund its capital projects. If inflation continues to rise and the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, Brookfield Renewables' stock would likely suffer.

The case for Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners is a fully integrated midstream energy company. It operates over 50,000 miles of pipeline that transport crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), petrochemicals, and other refined products. Enterprise's other assets include natural gas processing trains, liquids storage facilities, and fractionators.

One big plus for this pipeline stock is its stability. Enterprise Products Partners has generated resilient cash flow per unit during both good and bad times for the energy sector over the past two decades. The company has also achieved double-digit returns on invested capital each year since 2005. It's helped that Enterprise's business model insulates the LP from commodity price fluctuations.

Income investors will likely love Enterprise Products Partners' lofty distribution yield of 5.7%. This yield is much lower than Enterprise's average over the last 10 years because the stock has performed so well recently. The company has also increased its distribution for an impressive 27 consecutive years.

Perhaps the biggest downside for Enterprise Products Partners is its exposure to energy cycles. Although the company's revenue is primarily fee-based, its volumes can fall during steep downturns.

Better is in the eyes of the beholder

Which of these two stocks is the better pick? I think it depends on your investing style.

Brookfield Renewable will be better suited for investors seeking stronger long-term growth and who have a high tolerance for volatility related to interest rates. Investors who dislike the tax complications associated with LPs will also likely prefer Brookfield, as it offers a more tax-friendly alternative through its Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares.

On the other hand, Enterprise Products Partners will likely appeal more to investors wanting higher income and stability. Enterprise is also better positioned to benefit from the current geopolitical uncertainty.

The good news is that you can own both of these great energy stocks. I do -- and plan on holding them for a long time to come.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brookfield Renewable Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,049,793!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 28, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.