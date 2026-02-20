Better Dividend Stock: Energy Transfer vs. Enterprise Products Partners in 2026

Key Points

Enterprise Products Partners and Energy Transfer are two of the biggest MLPs.

They both offer high-yielding distributions backed by rock-solid financial profiles.

The MLPs also have lots of fuel to continue increasing their high-yielding payouts.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) are energy midstream giants. Their diversified operations support the flow of oil and gas across the U.S. These master limited partnerships (MLPs) generate lots of stable cash flow, enabling them to pay lucrative cash distributions.

Here's a look at which of these top MLPs is a better investment for income seekers this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A look at their financial profiles

The first step in evaluating these MLPs (which send investors Schedule K-1 Federal tax forms each year) is to compare their financial profiles. Here's how they stack up across several key financial metrics:

MLP Current distribution yield Distribution Coverage Ratio Leverage Ratio Distribution growth rate Energy Transfer 7.1% 1.8x 4.0-4.5x 3%+ over the last 12 months Enterprise Products Partners 6% 1.7x 3.3x 2.8% over the past 12 months

As the table shows, Energy Transfer currently offers a higher-yielding income stream despite having a higher distribution coverage ratio. It has also increased its payment at a slightly higher rate over the past year. While the MLP has a higher leverage ratio than Enterprise Products Partners, it remains within its target range.

One reason Energy Transfer has a higher yield is due to its lower valuation. It has one of the lowest valuations in the energy midstream sector, while Enterprise Products Partners trades closer to the peer group average.

A look at the growth coming down the pipeline

Another important factor to evaluate is their growth profiles. Enterprise Products Partners is wrapping up a multi-year capital deployment cycle that began in 2022. It has completed several large-scale pipeline and marine terminal facilities in recent years, including placing $6 billion of growth capital projects into commercial service in the second half of last year. Those projects will fuel a big uptick in the company's free cash flow this year as they ramp up their volumes.

The MLP still has more growth coming down the pipeline. It expects to invest between $2.5 billion and $2.9 billion on expansion projects this year and another $2 billion to $2.5 billion in 2027. These projects will give it the fuel to continue increasing its distribution over the next few years, something it has now done for 27 consecutive years. Enterprise Products Partners also recently boosted its unit repurchase authorization to $5 billion.

Energy Transfer, on the other hand, is in the midst of a major expansion phase. The MLP expects to invest $5 billion to $5.5 billion into growth capital projects this year. Meanwhile, it has expansions lined up to enter commercial service through 2030, including two major gas pipelines ($2.7 billion Hugh Brinson Pipeline and $5.6 billion Transwestern Pipeline expansion). These expansions support its plans to increase its distribution by 3% to 5% each year.

A better buy in 2026

Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners are both great income stock investments. However, Energy Transfer stands out as the better dividend investment this year. It has a higher current yield due to its lower valuation and much more visibility into its long-term growth prospects. These factors could give it the fuel to produce higher total returns in 2026 and beyond.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Energy Transfer and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.