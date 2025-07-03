Better Dividend ETF to Buy for Passive Income: SCHD or GCOW

Key Points SCHD and GCOW focus on higher-yielding dividend stocks.

The ETFs have different strategies for selecting those stocks.

They also have different fees and return profiles.

Many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focus on holding dividend-paying stocks. While that gives income-seeking investors lots of options, it can make it difficult to know which is the best one to buy.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) and Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: GCOW) are two notable dividend ETFs. Here's a look at which is the better one to buy for those seeking to generate passive income.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Different strategies for selecting high-yielding dividend stocks

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF aim to provide their investors with above-average dividend income by holding higher-yielding dividend stocks. The ETFs each hold roughly 100 dividend stocks. However, they use different strategies to select their holdings.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF aims to track the returns of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. That index screens U.S. dividend stocks based on four quality characteristics:

Cash flow to debt.

Return on equity ( ROE ).

Indicated dividend yield.

Five-year dividend growth rate.

The index selects companies that have stronger financial profiles than their peers. That should enable them to deliver sustainable and growing dividends, and the Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF accordingly provides investors with a higher-yielding current dividend that should grow at an above-average rate. At its annual reconstitution, its 100 holdings had an average dividend yield of 3.8% and a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.4%.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF uses a different strategy for selecting its 100 high-yielding dividend stocks. It starts by screening the 1,000 stocks in the FTSE Developed Large-Cap Index for the 300 companies with the highest free cash flow yield over the past 12 months. It screens those stocks for the 100 highest dividend yields. It then weights those 100 companies in the fund from highest yield to lowest, capping its top holding at 2%. At its last rebalance, which it does twice a year, its 100 holdings had an average free cash flow yield of 6.3% and a dividend yield of 5%.

Here's a look at how the top holdings of these ETFs currently compare:

SCHD GCOW ConocoPhillips, 4.4% Phillip Morris, 2.6% Cisco Systems, 4.3% Engie, 2.6% Texas Instruments, 4.2% British American Tobacco, 2.4% Altria Group, 4.2% Equinor, 2.2% Coca-Cola, 4.1% Gilead Sciences, 2.2% Chevron, 4.1% Nestle, 2.2% Lockheed Martin, 4.1% AT&T, 2.2% Verizon, 4.1% Novartis, 2.1% Amgen, 3.8% Shell, 2.1% Home Depot, 3.8% BP, 2%

Given their different strategies for selecting dividend stocks, the funds have very different holdings. SCHD holds only companies with headquarters in the U.S., while GCOW takes a global approach. U.S. stocks make up less than 25% of its holdings. Meanwhile, SCHD weights its holdings based on their dividend quality, while GCOW weights them based on dividend yield. Given its focus on yield, GCOW offers investors a higher current income yield at 4.2%, compared with 3.9% for SCHD.

Costs and returns

While SCHD and GCOW focus on higher-yielding dividend stocks, their strategies in selecting holdings have a major impact beyond the current dividend income. Because SCHD is a passively managed ETF while GCOW is an actively managed fund, SCHD has a much lower ETF expense ratio than GCOW. SCHD's is just 0.06%, compared with GCOW's 0.6%. Put another way, every $10,000 invested would incur $60 in management fees each year if invested in GCOW, compared with only $6 in SCHD.

GCOW's higher fee really eats into the income the fund generates, which affects its returns over the long term. The fund's current holdings actually have a 4.7% dividend yield, whereas the fund's latest payout had only a 4.2% implied yield.

ETF 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Since Inception GCOW 11.2% 8.4% 15.5% N/A 8.8% SCHD 3.8% 3.7% 12.2% 10.6% 12.2%

GCOW has outperformed SCHD over the past five years. However, SCHD has delivered better performance over the longer term. That's due to its lower costs and focus on companies that grow their dividends, which tend to produce the highest total returns over the long term.

SCHD is a better ETF for passive income

SCHD and GCOW hold higher-yielding dividend stocks, making either ETF ideal for those seeking passive income. However, SCHD stands out as the better one to buy because of its focus on dividend sustainability and growth. It also has a much lower ETF expense ratio. So it should provide investors with an attractive and growing stream of passive dividend income.

Should you invest $1,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $692,914!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $963,866!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,050% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Matt DiLallo has positions in Chevron, Coca-Cola, ConocoPhillips, Gilead Sciences, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amgen, Chevron, Cisco Systems, Gilead Sciences, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool recommends BP, British American Tobacco, Equinor Asa, Lockheed Martin, Nestlé, Philip Morris International, and Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $40 calls on British American Tobacco and short January 2026 $40 puts on British American Tobacco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.