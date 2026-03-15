Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Today With $3,000 and Hold for 7 Years: XRP vs. Ethereum

Key Points

It's not possible to predict what the world will be like in seven years.

Ethereum will likely still be a general-purpose smart contract blockchain.

XRP will likely still be a coin tailored to the needs of financial institutions.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Seven years is an entire geological epoch in crypto, but if you're investing for the long term, it's just the first leg of the journey. Suffice it to say that leading crypto assets like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) have both changed tremendously during the past few years, let alone the better part of a decade.

In the years to come, both coins have credible growth paths, but for a meaty investment of $3,000 and a plan for a seven-year hold, the most important question is about which ecosystem can absorb whatever comes next.

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Where each chain is placing its bets

The latest roadmap for XRP published by its issuer Ripple calls for it to implement the ability to perform confidential transactions on its network, as well as a native lending protocol, tokenized asset trading, and identity verification. Tying together several of those features will be a network update, which provides for Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs), which will let financial institutions tokenize bonds, thereby managing them on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), while keeping ownership and transaction data private.

In short, these new offerings are compelling for big financial players that won't touch a piece of new technology unless it meets the regulatory compliance standards that they're expecting.

In contrast, Ethereum's strategy is the inverse. Rather than targeting a specific segment of users, it plans to build the broadest foundation for cryptocurrency's future and let applications in its ecosystem self-organize.

To serve that purpose, after making two upgrades in 2025, Ethereum again has two upgrades in store for 2026, which will create the precursors for future technology unlocks like parallel processing of transactions, which could dramatically increase the chain's throughput while slashing its costs.

Importantly, the plans being pursued by both chains are, historically speaking, fully consistent with their character. The ways they seek growth, and who they seek it from, is unlikely to change.

The seven-year term favors the generalist

Because of how much the world is likely to change between now and 2033, adaptability outweighs any specific feature set.

In that vein, Ethereum casts a very wide net, and its developer ecosystem compounds on itself because there's real capital available to be distributed to new projects on the chain in the form of the $162 billion in stablecoins parked there. If there's a new market segment that emerges in crypto, it will likely be at least partially represented on Ethereum.

XRP's centralization as well as its narrower focus are both strengths and vulnerabilities during the next seven years. It could win an outsize share of the capital inflows available for crypto if financial institutions are interested in what it has to offer. But it doesn't have an ecosystem with a life of its own. So its fate depends very heavily on what Ripple chooses (and is able) to accomplish.

Therefore, Ethereum is probably the better pick for a seven-year hold with $3,000, and even for shorter durations, it's a good pick for most crypto portfolios. Its versatility wins the day here because it's exactly the feature that has allowed it to survive for so long already.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.