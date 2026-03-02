Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Now With $1,000 and Hold for 3 Years: XRP vs. Ethereum

Key Points

XRP will soon have an even more sophisticated regulatory compliance suite.

Ethereum will soon have even better scaling properties.

But these coins perform somewhat differently in response to capital inflows to their chains.

Over the next three years, investors are going to get paid for all sorts of catalysts relating to newly upgraded blockchain technology. Chains like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are going to be leading the charge, and their investors just might get a bit richer.

So which one is the better option to buy with $1,000 and hold through the middle of 2028? Let's dive in.

XRP's strategy is pulling together smoothly

XRP's bull case is it becoming the default on-chain platform for regulated financial institutions that want access to tokenized asset markets and strong compliance features. If that happens, those operators will onboard their capital to the network, which in turn will boost the coin's price.

In practice, this translates to the network successfully implementing features like access control, identity checks, and privacy, and all of those are already either working or in progress for implementation before the end of Q3 this year. The metric for success is whether banks and financial institutions actually park their value on-chain. As of Feb. 27, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) had $461 million in distributed real-world asset (RWA) value, up 35% from just 30 days prior. So the investment thesis looks like it's well on its way to confirmation, if not quite there yet.

If those tokenized asset figures continue to grow quickly over the next few quarters, it'll suggest that XRP's regulatory-compliance-forward approach is attracting real capital.

Privacy is the other driver of capital onboarding, and it matters specifically for assets where positions and counterparties cannot be broadcast to the world. If the XRPL launches confidential transactions as planned this year, it'll be a major unlock that is very likely to result in the coin's price rising.

One risk is that none of these new features actually force adoption of the coin by themselves. Another risk is that it takes a colossal amount of new capital entering and then moving around on the XRPL to increase the price of XRP.

Ethereum's scaling is going into overdrive

Ethereum's bull case over three years is about building on its already-compounding network effects. In short, the plan is for it to keep adding more throughput capacity while preserving the liquidity and developer community that already exists.

Today, the chain has more than $53 billion in total value locked (TVL), as well as more than $158 billion in stablecoin value. Making the planned technology upgrades to bolster the network's throughput and lower transaction fees will make it an even more attractive place to manage capital than it was before. That'll drive more utilization, which will burn more Ether, and thus pump the coin's price up over time. It'll also drive demand directly, as taking any on-chain action requires holding some of the coin.

Then there is the wild card: on-chain AI agents, which are rolling out rapidly thanks to a new standard on the network. If autonomous software becomes a real class of economic actors, and it certainly might, transaction activity will likely organically ramp up where liquidity already runs deep, and Ethereum has the best claim on that today by far.

Therefore, for the next three years, Ethereum has a narrow edge over XRP because its scaling trajectory has measurable traction and because it has the best shot at capturing any agent-driven clustering. It's worth a $1,000 investment today if you don't own any, and it's a coin that's worth owning as part of most crypto portfolios.

On the other hand, XRP could still outperform if its compliance and privacy roadmap continues to convert into tokenized asset growth, but that outcome depends on institutional financial onboarding timelines that rarely move at crypto speed. It also faces a much more difficult path for translating on-chain activity into returns for coinholders.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

