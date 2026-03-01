Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Now With $1,000 And Hold For 3 Years: XRP vs. Bitcoin

Key Points

The next three years are practically guaranteed to be turbulent for cryptoassets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). With market sentiment near or at all-time lows, new crypto market legislation in the pipeline, new risks emerging, and AI in play as a big wildcard, a lot is likely to change, and the odds are very high that at least some of the reigning incumbents will need to evolve considerably to retain their position.

So with that as our frame of analysis, with an investment of $1,000, what's the better cryptocurrency to buy right now and hold through that period -- Bitcoin or XRP?

XRP has more near-term catalysts

XRP's performance over the next three years depends on whether the XRP Ledger (XRPL) continues to add new features that regulated financial operators actually use.

The clearest theme working in the chain's favor is its compliance tooling for issued tokenized assets. It has features such as authorized trust lines, transaction freezes, and clawbacks, which let an asset issuer restrict who can hold an issued token, lock down balances when needed, and even reverse transactions in cases of crime or fraud.

Other new features, like the ability to issue and verify user credentials directly on the XRPL, can also lower a lot of the friction for businesses that need to prove authorization. And thus it's highly probable that the XRPL itself will be in good graces relative to any new market structure legislation as a result of its strong compliance features.

Therefore, a three-year window is more than long enough for multiple feature releases to drive real usage and thus stimulate more demand for XRP.

Bitcoin is working through a real transition

Let's get one thing out of the way: If you don't already own at least $1,000 in Bitcoin, there isn't much point in buying any other assets for your crypto portfolio until you've done so. Now, let's turn to the question of whether it's a better buy than XRP for the next three years.

Bitcoin is the first crypto asset to own because its thesis is that its scarcity and broad recognition will ensure it always has at least some value. Furthermore, that value can't be debased, unlike fiat currency. And, if it's stored on-chain with the keys in your control, it's very difficult to expropriate it, unlike other assets.

The big complication right now is the coin's lack of post-quantum cryptography (PQC), which means cryptographic security that is designed to resist attacks from quantum computers.

In short, without upgrading its cryptography, Bitcoin could be stolen from your wallet sometime in the next 5 to 10 years, assuming an attacker develops a powerful enough quantum computer -- which is nowhere close to being sophisticated enough for that task today. Nonetheless, there's now a serious proposal for taking a few first steps in the right direction, which is starting to be discussed in the community.

So, if you already have some Bitcoin, a $1,000 XRP allocation for three years is a good way to tilt toward near-term catalysts. As quantum risk is addressed, the risk-to-reward balance may well swing back in Bitcoin's favor again.

