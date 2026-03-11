Better Cryptocurrency to Buy With $500 And Hold For 3 Years: XRP vs. Dogecoin

Key Points

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) couldn't be more different as crypto assets. One of the pair, XRP, is methodically building a feature stack aimed at institutional capital, whereas the meme coin's fortunes rest on the fickle conviction of its holders alone.

For an investment of $500, you will need to stretch the capital to make it go as far as possible, and only one of these two coins is likely to deliver on that requirement during the next three years, so let's dive in.

XRP doesn't need luck to grow

XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which is developed by a company called Ripple. The reason XRP is the better coin to invest $500 in and hold for the next three years is that Ripple has a game plan for how it's going to make the XRPL a better place for financial institutions and businesses to manage their capital and transfer their money. When capital and users are onboarded to the XRPL, they need to buy, hold, and spend XRP to cover their transaction costs, as well as for other purposes, which gives it value.

On that front, the adoption of the XRPL is real, if somewhat unspectacular at this juncture.

Today, Ripple's network of users includes more than 300 financial institutions in at least 55 countries as of late 2025. Separately from that, on March 5, the network's decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs) reported $6.2 million in daily trading volume. That's not much volume in the big scheme of things, nor is it working with many financial institutions in comparison to how many exist.

Nonetheless, there are users of XRP for its intended purpose as a financial technology, and they are interacting with its blockchain to create economic value of their own. The core value mechanism is working, and as Ripple continues to introduce new features, it will have ample opportunities for growth.

Dogecoin does not have an investment thesis

The previous section frames the XRPL as gaining traction with its target users, which in turn exposes the coin to growth. Dogecoin lacks any way to do the same things.

Its price moves mostly as a result of hype and spats of overly euphoric market sentiment in crypto. Its supply policy is guaranteed to slowly dilute holders with a steady drip of new coin issuance, which never ends. It has no utility, nor do its developers have any kind of track record for being able to create new features.

Dogecoin thus does not belong in any crypto portfolio.

Could Dogecoin still beat XRP during the next three years, with one of the face-melting rallies it's known for? Possibly, yes, but that won't change anything we've discussed here because it will be a product of factors that are simply not possible to plan around or replicate reliably.

So don't get tempted to buy it; XRP is the only real option here.

