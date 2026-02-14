Better Cryptocurrency to Buy With $3,000 and Hold for 5 Years: XRP vs. Ethereum

Key Points

Ethereum is getting frequent major upgrades and onboarding a lot of new capital to its network.

XRP is also making significant additions and capturing some new capital inflows.

But one of these coins is far better positioned to continue its momentum than the other.

Three-thousand dollars is a pretty big investment to allocate to a single cryptocurrency all at once, and that means you will need to focus on buying a proven asset with enduring quality. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) should be near the top of the list of candidates.

But one of these is the better option at the moment, so let's dive in and see which is the better buy.

Ethereum's edge is only growing

When it comes to Ethereum's biggest growth driver over the next five years, it's likely going to be real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. If you're not familiar, tokenization is the process of representing ownership claims to assets like stocks or property as crypto tokens on a blockchain.

There are currently about $24.1 billion of tokenized assets that are tradeable in the entire crypto sector; Ethereum is home to about $14.6 billion of those assets, making it the biggest hub for them by far. Compared to just 30 days ago, the total value of RWAs parked on Ethereum is up by 16%, so it's clear that asset issuers and asset managers are onboarding their holdings to the chain at a quick pace.

Once the capital is in place, users of Ethereum can use the money as building blocks for new financial products or as sources of liquidity. So the fuel available for Ethereum's ecosystem is growing each month, and it has been for nearly four years now. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that by 2030 there will be about $16 trillion of tokenized assets on blockchains. So there is a very large slice of the future pie that likely already has Ethereum's name on it, which makes the coin valuable.

The network is also getting cheaper to use thanks to successive major upgrades to the chain. With two successful major updates in 2025, both dedicated to improving scaling, two more are slated for 2026, and they will bolster the network's efficiency even further.

XRP's case is narrower

Compared to Ethereum, XRP's success as an investment depends on whether its issuer, Ripple, can continue to market it to financial businesses, and if it can continue to develop its blockchain, the XRP Ledger (XRPL), in a direction that those potential users will find handy.

In that vein, Ripple is working on expanding programmability while keeping transaction costs low with the XRPL Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, which launched in June 2025. The point of that upgrade is so that developers who are used to writing smart contracts to run on Ethereum can now write smart contracts to run on the XRPL.

That will add some opportunity to the XRPL's ecosystem, but it's fundamentally going to be hard to siphon talent from Ethereum's ecosystem because there's much more capital (and thus opportunity) circulating there. For instance, there's only $304 million in tradeable tokenized assets on XRP's network right now. Although that sum is increasing, the odds of XRP catching up to Ethereum are minimal during the next three years, or even five years.

So if you're looking to invest $3,000 in crypto to hold for five years, Ethereum is the better pick. XRP is still a good investment, but buying it means accepting more limited upside potential.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.