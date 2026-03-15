Better Cryptocurrency to Buy With $2,000 and Hold for a Decade: XRP vs. Solana

Key Points

Both Solana and XRP are fast and cheap blockchains intended for high-throughput applications.

Solana has the bigger ecosystem today.

XRP has a much tighter focus and a more carefully scoped roadmap at the moment.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

With XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) both badly bruised, losing more than half their value over the last six months, the pricing of both coins looks fairly forgiving for an investment right now.

But which of these two coins has what it takes to take an investment of $2,000 and keep it growing for the next 10 years?

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What these networks are trying to do

Ripple, the company behind XRP, has spent the last two years assembling something resembling a financial services business using the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a crypto backbone for the entire effort.

Its acquisition of prime broker Hidden Road for $1.2 billion last year made it the first crypto company to own a brokerage clearing roughly $3 trillion in turnover annually, with all of that brokerage's post-trade settlement now migrating onto the XRP Ledger. At the same time, spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have pulled in roughly $1.1 billion in net capital inflows since late 2025.

Ripple is also in the process of upgrading the XRPL to handle tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) with more functionality, so that it'll be appealing to financial institutions looking for asset management solutions.

Solana's pitch is a bit different, and targeted at a much wider audience.

Rather than focusing on becoming part of the traditional (and centralized) financial value chain like XRP is, Solana's chain hosts a large ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects that's worth a total of $6.6 billion in total value locked (TVL), a measure of capital stored in DeFi services. It's also working to build up its tokenized asset management capabilities, and it has vastly more tokenized capital on its chain than the XRPL does. Furthermore, spot Solana ETFs attracted about $1.5 billion in inflows since their launch last year. And, unlike the XRPL, smart contracts are natively supported on Solana's chain.

Both could be good choices

Now, let's narrow down which one is the better investment over the coming 10 years.

In short, XRP's central vulnerability is that the financial institutions it's looking to for growth have many other options for essentially every task the XRPL can do. Failing to get their capital onto the chain will mean that its bull thesis will be disproven.

Solana's risks stem from its ecosystem, which can be dysfunctional. For instance, a meme coin launchpad hosted on Solana is facing a class action lawsuit, which also names multiple Solana-affiliated organizations. The chain also faces plenty of competition, though it's near the top of its pack at the moment.

Even given the lawsuit -- which is just allegations at this point -- the fact that Solana is already substantially succeeding in the domains of its choice makes it a more favorable pick than XRP to buy with $2,000 and hold for 10 years. But, if you want to round out your crypto portfolio with a purchase of XRP, it's still a good pick.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.