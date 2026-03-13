Better Crypto Buy Right Now With $1,000: XRP vs. World Liberty Financial

Key Points

XRP is backed by Ripple, which is building out an entire stack of financial capabilities.

World Liberty Financial is backed in large part by the Trump family, and it doesn't appear to be building anything.

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Two cryptocurrencies are claiming to be reshaping finance, but only one is positioned to deliver. There's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), a fintech coin backed by its issuer, Ripple, and World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI), a governance token backed by the Trump family and some of their allies.

Both projects orbit the theme of merging traditional finance with crypto, but which coin is the better pick for an investment of $1,000 right now?

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XRP is laying financial infrastructure

The best argument in favor of investing in XRP is that Ripple spent more than $2.4 billion on acquisitions of crypto-financial businesses in 2025 alone, assembling a toolkit of financial services targeted at institutions. That ecosystem is something that would take a rival blockchain years to replicate.

Perhaps the most important purchase in that shopping spree was Hidden Road, a crypto prime broker that it bought for $1.2 billion. Prime brokers are financial institutions that offer a full range of services for managing trading and investing. Crypto prime brokers do that in the crypto niche. And by buying Hidden Road, Ripple became the first crypto company to own a global, multi-asset prime broker.

Add the crypto treasury management platform GTreasury and stablecoin payments business Rail, and Ripple's footprint now includes crypto custody and storage, cross-border transaction settlement, and Fortune 500 corporate treasury workflows, not to mention the features and capabilities that are actively in development for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In other words, there are now quite a few ways that Ripple can market XRP as a solution to financial companies, which will likely lead to their increased demand for XRP, as it's used in the back end of many of the new services.

Furthermore, U.S. regulators approved spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in late 2025, and such ETFs have since pulled in around $1.4 billion in net capital inflows, with Goldman Sachs emerging as the largest institutional holder, at roughly $154 million.

The question for any crypto is what gives it lasting value. XRP has a convincing answer: Real financial rails that institutions are beginning to depend on.

World Liberty Financial isn't worth holding

World Liberty Financial presents itself as a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol bridging traditional finance and crypto. In practice, it's a Trump family business venture with a token attached; 75% of the fees generated by token sales go directly to a company that the Trump family owns a majority share of.

The governance rights that WLFI allegedly confers to its holders are very thin. Outside holders can vote on proposals endorsed by the insiders who also control a large portion of the token's supply, but they can't create their own. In a recent vote, the top nine wallets controlled nearly 60% of voting power. So it's effectively impossible for any new buyer to get a large enough number of tokens to actually influence governance decisions in any meaningful way.

Meanwhile, 80% of the tokens sold to investors upon WLFI's launch remain locked, and the project's insiders have not disclosed their plans for an unlock timeline. That means that the large majority of the total supply could be unlocked at some point by a governance vote, which would enable mass sales that would drive down the token's price. Among experienced crypto investors, setups like this are typically thought of as deal breakers for potential investments because of how bearish the supply dynamics are for new buyers.

The verdict

So is XRP a better investment than World Liberty Financial with $1,000?

Yes, and there's no contest at all. WLFI is uninvestable, while XRP is a leading crypto asset. The risks involved in holding XRP are real -- among them, stiff competition for capital to manage -- but they are structurally quite different from those that WLFI holders are exposed to. Also, there's a lot of technology and business development work that could help to bolster XRP's performance.

Nonetheless, no discussion of the XRP narrative would be complete if it did not mention that approximately 39% of the crypto's supply is not in circulation at present. As part of a long-standing plan, 1 billion XRP are unlocked from escrow each month and made available to Ripple. Most of the time, Ripple ends up locking the majority of the coins distributed back into escrow afterward.

But regardless of how Ripple chooses to use the XRP that gets released from escrow, the point is that investors know about the existence of the unlock process up front, as well as its cadence. Thus, they don't need to worry about insiders potentially making decisions that would dent the price of the asset -- something they'd doubtlessly need to worry about when it comes to WLFI.

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.