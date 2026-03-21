Better Crypto Buy: Bitcoin vs. Dogecoin? Here's the 1 to Buy for 2026.

Key Points

With a global economic system defined by rising debt and money supply, scarcity is an invaluable attribute for any asset.

When it comes to adoption trends, Dogecoin doesn’t hold a candle to Bitcoin.

Look out over the next decade, and it’s clear which cryptocurrency has greater upside.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

The overall digital asset industry is going through a difficult period, dragged down by the disappointing performance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The world's leading cryptocurrency is trading 43% below its record (as of March 18), established five months ago in October.

Meme tokens are also struggling to drive investor excitement. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), for example, is 66% off from its 52-week high.

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These notable dips should force investors to think about what the best move might be. Between Bitcoin and Dogecoin, here's the one I would buy for 2026.

A hard supply cap is a compelling feature

When looking at Bitcoin and Dogecoin as potential investment opportunities, there is no discussion. Bitcoin remains the superior crypto asset.

Its scarcity should never be overlooked. There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin units. This hard supply cap is written into the Bitcoin software.

Since the first block was mined more than 17 years ago, this setup has not changed. And it isn't going to be altered in the future, unless network participants want to sabotage Bitcoin by changing the supply constraint, which would essentially destroy market confidence.

Dogecoin has no supply cap. Its token economics support abundance. The supply base expands by 10,000 tokens every single minute. On a yearly basis, this means more than 5 billion new Dogecoin tokens are added to the worldwide circulation.

When it comes to digital scarcity, Bitcoin is in a league of its own. That's an extremely powerful position to have. Given the ever-expanding money supply and sovereign debt levels, Bitcoin has a very favorable long-term tailwind.

Focus on trends related to adoption

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke, with its founders wanting to develop a digital asset that was a funny alternative to Bitcoin. That drove excitement in years past. And today, Dogecoin's $16 billion market cap, which is bigger than familiar consumer companies like Celsius, Wingstop, and Lyft, indicates that there is still a sizable community of supporters who believe in the crypto.

However, there's virtually no chance that Dogecoin will find similar levels of adoption as Bitcoin. Bitcoin is light-years ahead. The dominant digital asset is accepted at more than 22,200 merchants around the world, according to data from BTC Map compiled by River Financial. That figure increased 74% from the end of 2024 to the end of 2025.

Bitcoin is also finding greater adoption as a more popular financial asset to buy and hold. Leading investment management firms, like Fidelity and BlackRock, recommend a small allocation to Bitcoin for investment portfolios. Other financial institutions are getting involved in different ways, whether it's trading or custody. And corporations are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

There's also the possibility that Bitcoin becomes a reserve asset for the world's central banks. In November, the Czech National Bank was the first to buy the crypto for its own balance sheet. There are many other countries, including the U.S., that hold Bitcoin acquired via seizures or mining activity, for example.

If a major economic power decides that it wants to acquire Bitcoin for its central bank balance sheet, it can set off a race among nations to buy as much as possible.

Where will we be in 2036?

Trying to assess where things will stand a decade from now can be a valuable exercise. In my view, there's a meaningful probability that Dogecoin will be worth less in 2036 than it is today. It peaked in May 2021, and it's showing no signs of durable price momentum. Anytime the price shoots up based on unpredictable hype, it doesn't take long for it to drop again.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is poised to be more valuable in 10 years. Looking at the top cryptocurrency's historical trends and its current position should provide all the support needed to believe that the best days are in the future. Bitcoin's fundamentals are in great shape. And despite volatile periods and the occasional bear market, the leading digital asset has always been a boon for the most patient investors.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Celsius, and Lyft. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and Wingstop. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.