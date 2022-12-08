Markets
BTTX

Better Completes Exploratory Study In Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Steatohepatitis

December 08, 2022 — 07:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Better Therapeutics, Inc. (BTTX) Thursday announced that an exploratory study conducted with Arizona Liver Health met the primary endpoint and established proof-of-concept for the Prescription Digital Therapy Platform to improve disease biomarkers to reduce non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

The study in 22 patients used Magnetic Resonance Imaging - Proton Density Fat Fraction scans to monitor changes in liver fat. Changes in a range of exploratory liver biomarkers were also assessed.

Better Therapeutics intends to publish these data in a peer-reviewed journal, apply for breakthrough device designation with the FDA.

